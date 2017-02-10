How to build a bike brand - Road Cycling UK

How to build a bike brand

The men behind Mason Cycles, Snowdon Bike and Bowman Cycles on forging an identity

The sheer number of bicycle brands on the market suggests that the desire for new machinery is insatiable. N+1 is a mantra shared by the manufacturer.

Aero, disc, endurance, gravel, a reinvigorated market for metal machines, notably aluminum – all are evidence for a market that seems impervious to wider economic trends (though the plummet of the pound following the Brexit referendum could change all of that in the UK).

As each niche gains traction, new brands are attracted to the market, and riders have more choice than ever, from the global giants to one-man start-ups. Indeed, the desire of almost any experienced cyclist to improve upon his current machine means it is not just commercial motivation that drives newcomers to the market place.

We caught up with the founders of three fledgling British brands formed in the past three years to discover the highs and lows, the challenges and rewards of bringing a new bike brand to market.

How have brands such as Mason Cycles established themselves on the market?

 

Mason Cycles

Dom Mason might be said to have been there, seen it, done it and bought the t-shirt, but after years as chief designer of one the most successful, small-scale British bike brands of recent years, he decided to go it alone.

Mason’s work at Kinesis established the brand as a byword for versatility – a key quality for the UK cyclist, afflicted by some of the most relentlessly inclement weather in northern Europe – and while his four-season manifesto continues to thrive in the hands of parent company Upgrade Bikes, the man behind designs as cherished as the aptly-named 4S has sought a new direction.

Mason Cycles occupies a different sector of the market from his previous enterprise and has a different manufacturing ethos. The bikes are made in Italy, rather than in Taiwan, and while the geographical shift is only one part of the brand’s story, it has allowed its founder to become more ‘hands on’.

“I wanted to get more involved with the process, to get my fingernails dirty,” he explains. “I wanted to be there and to know the people who were painting and welding and making the final product. Also, I wanted to work with very small workshops; businesses more like a carpentry workshop than a bike factory.”

Every brand must have a unique selling point and nowhere more so than in the bike market, where a visit to the annual Eurobike trade show, or even an online search, will reveal the scale of the industry and the breadth of choice enjoyed by the consumer.

“We just had something that no-one else was doing,” Mason says. “No-one was making modern frames with aggressive geometry in small batches in Italy. They weren’t doing long distance, all-season, endurance, disc brake bikes with mudguard and tyre clearance with that special fork.”

Mason has valuable advice about establishing a brand identity. His belief that a bike brand should have a persona for customers to buy into is so strong that he conceived all aspects of the brand’s identity before designing the first Mason Cycles bike.

“I worked really hard on developing the brand before launching the first bike,” he says. “I had an idea that the brand had to be strong before I dropped a product into it. I didn’t want to design a very detailed product with custom tubing and drop that into a vacuum or void.

“My wife would ask me when I was going to design something, and I would say, ‘I’m doing the brand.’”

Dom Mason says he was adamant he had to get the brand right, before he started designing bikes

Mason’s initial focus on identity rather than product may have seemed counterintuitive, but he insists it has already paid dividends.

“We had a fork supply problem and didn’t have forks for four or five months, and I’m pretty sure that if we didn’t have a strong brand we might not be here today. People had identified that the brand was good, and that we were operating from a solid platform.”

The founder of any business will cherish the moments that justify the hard work. Mason has several to choose from. Glowing reviews of the first two Mason Cycles models to reach the public domain, the steel Resolution and aluminium Definition, brought reassurance. And the ‘ping’ of an SMS message confirming an order is a sound he is unlikely to tire of hearing.

The Mason Resolution has received glowing references, and Dom Mason hopes 2017 will now be a year of consolidation

Mason Cycles has just begun its third year of production. After two years of rapid growth and “working out how to run a company”, Mason is hoping 2017 will be a year of consolidation and “normality”, but with two new titanium models set for release this year, these ambitions may need to be put on hold.  

With customers in America, Hawaii and Tokyo, as well as the UK, Mason has found himself already running an international concern.

His advice to would-be brand owners is to talk to those who have already established successful enterprises. “You can’t always let your idea out of the bag,” he says, “but it’s important to talk to people.”

Rapha founder Simon Mottram and Fabric main man Nick Larsen were among those whose advice he sought. Both brands have very strong identities.

“People are surprisingly happy to talk, even if you feel like some fool with no idea,” Mason says. “If they’ve been successful, they’re happy to help.”

Snowdon Bike

If Mason is the voice of experience, then Tim Snowdon is the newcomer. A self-described “cycling nut”, Snowdon is following his own instinct for the perfect bike, and attempting to turn it into a business.

His USP? The aptly-named Paradox: a high-quality, titanium road bike with frame geometry to complement a flat handlebar.  

As an enthusiast, he has looked from outside the industry at domestic brands like Ribble, who have grown from small to very large, and others, like Boardman, who have capitalised on the caché of the man at the centre of the brand.

“I’m trying to do something very different,” says Snowdon. “My company will provide niche bikes that are handmade in small numbers. I’m a cycling nut who decided in the end that no one was making the bike I wanted. I was aware that so much of what people wanted was driven by marketing.”

The Snowdon Paradox was built because Tim Snowdon couldn’t not find anybody else making the bike he wanted (pic: Snowdon Bike)

Snowdon is another to have sought a manufacturing partner to realise his ambition, and, in keeping with his focus on small scale, high-quality production, has partnered with Enigma Bikes, Jim Walker’s esteemed marque.

Snowdon says for his business, finding a manufacturing partner was the biggest hurdle to overcome. He considered UK production essential to having trust in the supplier.

“First, I ignored bike manufacturers overseas,” he explains. “I wanted the best quality around, and I was fortunate enough to talk to Jim Walker at Enigma, who was happy to make my frames. People are buying into an extremely respected brand.”

While there are many unforeseen obstacles on the path to establishing a brand – Snowdon identifies the cost of business insurance among the myriad of concerns that a “micro business” might overlook in its haste to bring a product to market – he is convinced that there are at least as many opportunities.

Snowdon plans to build niche bikes on small scales (pic: Snowdon Bike)

He has been braced for tight budgets in the first year of trading, with orders necessarily lagging behind the time required to establish a brand as credible. Independent reviews, he believes, are essential to this goal, and the Snowdon Paradox has appeared in a magazine devoted to urban bikes and on its companion website.

He will receive a further opportunity to “explain the logic” of his elegant but atypical machine at Bespoked Bristol, the annual celebration of handmade machines at Brunel’s Old Station in April.

More than 6,000 visitors visit the show over three days and Snowdon is considering such a valuable showcase as the brand’s unofficial launch.  

Snowdon will unofficially launch at Bespoked Bristol

All new businesses must be cost conscious in their early stages, and Snowdon believes his micro business model has helped him. Reviews come free of charge and a favourable account can have an inestimable impact on sales. Similarly, social media offers a low cost publicity tool, even with subsidiary costs like promotion and analytics.

“You have to be really tight on costs, particularly in the first year. Once you’ve built a brand, the sales will come, but in the beginning you’ve got to pare back costs. Trading as a micro business, I’ve been able to do that,” he says.

Snowdon draws an analogy with hi-fi manufacturer Rega, and a turntable largely unchanged since the 1970s. While the comparison with a bicycle might, at first glance, seem unusual, Snowdon argues that a classic model will always endure  the vagaries of fashion and marketing.

Whether there is a market for a flat bar, titanium road bike remains to be seen, but by establishing his business on the principles of quality, UK manufacture and cost-conscious promotion, Snowdon has given himself every chance of success.

Bowman Cycles

As a former cycle journalist, Neil Webb, the man behind Bowman Cycles, is well placed to understand the power of storytelling. A compelling narrative, he believes, can prove invaluable in the task of establishing a new brand in a crowded market.

That story can be as simple as a genuine belief that a design can be improved, and there are few better roles for identifying room for improvement than that of bike reviewer.

“There are lots of bikes that you see where you think, ‘That would be great, if only they’d fix that one thing,’” Webb says.

“The lovely bike let down by the seat clamp or cable routing or a headtube that’s 40mm too short. We’ve all seen them and thought, ‘that makes no sense’.”

Webb had originally put his insights at the service of an existing brand, but in the midst of a high-speed rail transfer from a trade show in Asia to Tapei Airport, decided to e-mail a manufacturer and enquire about the cost of sample frames.

By the time he changed flights at Hong Kong, the supplier had replied with technical drawings.

Bowman founder Neil Webb places a great emphasis on narrative, and the belief any bike can be improved

Having launched with one frame aimed at criterium racers, the Palace, named after London’s Crystal Palace circuit, the Bowman range now includes the Palace:R (an evolution of that first frame), the stainless steel Layhams, disc-ready, aluminium Pilgrims, and Foots Cray cyclo-cross machine.

One might consider an insider’s knowledge of the industry to be the greatest advantage in establishing a new bike brand, but Webb insists business sense is the most important aspect. Anyone can spot a niche, he maintains. Similarly, the oldest hand in the game can face ruin if he fails in basic housekeeping.

“It’s very easy to put a lot of money through the business and still make a loss,” he warns.

Webb’s belief that small companies are more innovative than the industry giants offers greater encouragement to the erstwhile start-up. The ability to spot a gap in the market, allied to an agile business structure, can be a powerful thing.

Anyone can spot a niche, Webb says, but a niche can be enough to sustain a small, developing company if you know what you’re doing (Pic: Neil Webb)

“From a mountain bike perspective, the whole 29er thing came about because someone thought, ‘Why don’t we make a bigger wheel?’ That [innovation] comes from small companies,” Webb says.

“A niche is enough to sustain a small, developing company, if you know what you’re doing.”

Do not underestimate, however, the scale of the challenge involved, especially when manufacturing overseas. Webb has learned lessons in the cultural significance of language, specifically the absence of tense from Mandarin Chinese.

“That culture’s mindset is completely different. There is no, ‘If this, then this,’” he says. “It’s a very difficult concept to explain. If your whole life is absolute, then the whole idea of theoretical outcomes doesn’t compute.”

China’s dominant position in global manufacturing suggests this problem is not insurmountable, however. Webb says he is “super precise” in his instructions to his manufacturing partner, but warns that, “Yes never means yes. It means, ‘I’m answering you’ and nothing more.”

Spotting somebody aboard a Bowman was Webb’s reminder of the rewards on offer from starting your own brand

This year, he will seek greater stability in manufacturing and identifies ‘historic incompetence and inconsistency at factories’ as the biggest hurdle he has had to overcome.

Despite the challenges, running your own brand can be satisfying too. Webb identifies a chance sighting of a rider on a Bowman Cycles bike as his most rewarding moment thus far.

“I was riding back home and saw someone pulling out of a side road,” he says. “The bike had quite distinctive flash of colour. Initially, I thought it was an x or y, and then thought, no, it’s one of mine. Someone’s actually spent their own money on one of our bikes.’”

Running a business leaves little time for romantic encounters, however brief. Bowman Cycles will attempt to build on its success this year, with Webb seeking greater stability in manufacturing.

As one who has taken a bicycle brand from concept to reality, his advice is worth having. He puts it simply: keep a close eye on the finances.

“You can never do too much research, and, yes, it does come down to knowing what you’re selling and why you’re selling it, but also get help with your numbers,” he insists. “If you’re the person with the ideas, you’re rarely the person who does the numbers.”

While the choice of bicycle brands is growing, the market place does not appear to have reached saturation point (pic: Enigma)

Conclusion

The choice of bicycle brands has never been greater, but still the market does not appear to have reached saturation point.

A visit to the sprawling Eurobike trade show in Friedrichschafen, Germany unfailingly turns up a brand that even those paid to follow the market have never previously encountered, typically exhibiting from a stand similar in scale to a suburban shopping mall.

Cycling’s bubble has not yet burst, and while growth continues, new players will seek to enter the market.

The UK cycle scene has expanded exponentially in recent years and it comes as little surprise that British entrepreneurs are staking a claim with creations of their own.

So where next? The reliance of most on overseas manufacture is disappointing: metalwork artisans like Ricky Feather, Caren Hartley and Enigma Bicycle Works prove craftsmanship remains strong in Britain, while those who manufacture in carbon, like Dassi and Filament, disprove the myth of a skills shortage in the UK.

All, however, offer a premium product; fine for the maker, but of lesser importance to the wider British economy. How can it be scaled up, and what price the revival of, say, Raleigh in Nottingham? A nation of cyclists riding on bikes made in Britain? A brand established on such worthy principles would surely be worthy of celebration.  

