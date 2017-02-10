How to build a bike brand - Road Cycling UK

The sheer number of bicycle brands on the market suggests that the desire for new machinery is insatiable. N+1 is a mantra shared by the manufacturer.

Aero, disc, endurance, gravel, a reinvigorated market for metal machines, notably aluminum – all are evidence for a market that seems impervious to wider economic trends (though the plummet of the pound following the Brexit referendum could change all of that in the UK).

As each niche gains traction, new brands are attracted to the market, and riders have more choice than ever, from the global giants to one-man start-ups. Indeed, the desire of almost any experienced cyclist to improve upon his current machine means it is not just commercial motivation that drives newcomers to the market place.

We caught up with the founders of three fledgling British brands formed in the past three years to discover the highs and lows, the challenges and rewards of bringing a new bike brand to market.