Watch Hunt Bikes Wheels in the wind tunnel on Tuesday - Road Cycling UK

Watch Hunt Bikes Wheels in the wind tunnel on Tuesday

Go behind the scenes with Hunt's live wind tunnel test

Wind tunnel testing is often called a dark art, but it’s about to be opened up to the public in a brand new way as wheel designer Hunt is set to go live on social media with its latest wind tunnel research project.

The testing will take place in the Airbus Wind Tunnel in Germany, used by Canyon to aerodynamically shape and tweak its road bikes, and will focus on the goal of optimising aero rim design in disc brake wheels. The test will help inform the development of Hunt’s next generation wheels, expected to arrive in autumn/winter 2018.

Hunt Bike Wheels will take views behind the scenes at the Airbus Wind Tunnel in Germany (Pic: Hunt Bike Wheels)

The company says many disc brake wheel designs currently available simply repeat the same rim profiles as conventional rim brake wheels, and as a result don’t provide optimal performance for the newer braking format. As a result, Hunt says the testing will focus on wheel-tyre optimisation for disc brake hoops, using 28c Schwalbe Pro One tubeless-ready tyres as the testing benchmark for which to design a new aero rim profile.

The test is to be led by Hunt’s senior wheel engineer, Luisa Grappone, who has wide experience in wind tunnel testing from stints with WorldTour teams BMC, Movistar and Garmin Cervelo Test Team, in former roles with component manufacturers Campagnolo and 3T.

As well as taking viewers behind the scenes of a wind tunnel test, Hunt’s experts also hope to be able to take the opportunity to answer live questions of viewers.

The first day of the test is to be broadcast live on the Hunt’s Instagram Live and Facebook Live feeds at 1pm and 1:30pm respectively on Tuesday 9 January, and will use the hashtag #RedefineWide.

