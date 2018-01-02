Can this infrared base layer help make you faster?

Kymira recommends the base layer is worn for half an hour before exercise and then an hour after in order to reap the full benefits of the infrared technology. The pre-ride time is easy enough (for the most part), but sitting around in a base layer post-ride isn’t my idea of fun. Still, I did it for the sake of testing.

The fit is generally pretty good – close, as a compression garment should be, but still with plenty of flexibility and no restriction on movement. However, it’s not a cycling-specific garment – I’d describe the cut as ‘athletic’ – so if you’re fairly lean, it’d be worth sizing down for a closer fit. I found I had a hint of bagginess on the lower waist and midriff. Otherwise, the neckline is close without being too high, while the arms are long enough to ensure there is no cuff gap between glove and wrist.

The base layer has an all-round athletic cut (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)

Style may not be high on your wish list for a winter base layer but there’s an element of interest to Kymira’s top, with a Belgian lion graphic on the reverse and bold logo at a jaunty angle on the chest. All the seams are triple-stitched and the actual fabric has a really robust feel to it.

Out on the lanes and roads, performance is reassuringly good. The material is warm, as you’d expect for a long sleeve base layer, and also regulates temperature well. I stayed near dry and always comfortable through most testing conditions, from freezing up to 15 degrees. I also did a turbo session, where it handled the unavoidable moisture better than most.