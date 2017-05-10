Pack your bags: Javier Moreno joins Grand Tour 'hall of shame' - Road Cycling UK

With Javier Moreno kicked off this year’s Giro d’Italia for pushing Diego Rosa into the roadside, he joins a long list of riders to incur the wrath of race commissaires and get booted off a Grand Tour mid-race.

Moreno’s disqualification leaves team leader Vincenzo Nibali a man short for the rest of the race, but the Shark of Messinah knows all about Grand Tour DQs – he was kicked off the 2015 Vuelta a Espana for taking a tow from his team car.

Javier Moreno is the latest rider to have been kicked off a Grand Tour by the race commissaires (pic – Sirotti)

And while doping in cycling means ‘DSQ’ is an all-too-common sight in Grand Tour results sheets, Moreno and Nibali are nowhere near the first riders to have been sent home for entirely different reasons.

Let’s take a look at some of the other riders to have been sent packing mid-race, for reasons entirely unrelated to doping.