Seventeen cycling resolutions for 2017 - Road Cycling UK

The New Year is the time to reflect on the past 12 months and lay out your ambitions for the coming year.

Resolutions often prove difficult to keep, despite all the best intentions, but there is no harm in setting some ambitious targets to build towards.

Aboard your beloved steed, with miles of tarmac available to tackle there is no shortage of places to ride, events to tackle and skills to acquire over the coming year.

What’s your target for 2017?

So what could you add to your bucket list in 2017, and what targets can realistically be ticked off this year?

We have picked out 17 targets to provide some inspiration for your New Year’s cycling resolutions over the following pages.

From conquering some of the sport’s biggest amateur events to learning more of yourself and your machine, which will make your list? Let us know in the comments below.