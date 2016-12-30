dhb Aeron Rain Defence Long Sleeve Jersey - review - Road Cycling UK

Share

Reviews

dhb Aeron Rain Defence Long Sleeve Jersey – review

Excellent waterproof jersey for fast riding in bad weather

The dhb Aeron Rain Defence Jersey comes from the light and fast school of thought – it’s a stealthy, minimalist jersey made from a waterproof and breathable fabric, making it excellent for fast riding in bad weather.

Using a mid-weight (but undefined) waterproof fabric, the jersey offers a balance of warmth and protection when you are working hard. That’s key here – it’s not ideal on its own if you’re after outright warmth for slow base training rides. Instead, it works well when you’re generating enough body heat of your own. That said, if you pair the jersey with a long sleeve base layer and a gilet, it really ups the warmth, giving you more options of when you’d ride with the Rain Defence.

The fit of the jersey is totally spot on – sat on the bike, it feels great: the arm length and shoulder shape, with little to no bunching on the lower front, and a high neck to keep out that really heavy driving rain.

Two vents on the rear of the jersey add to the impressive breathability of the jersey

  • Specification

  • Price: £100
  • Sizes: XS-XXL
  • Size tested: M
  • Website: Wiggle

The fit and the fabric still offer enough stretch and movement to keep things comfortable – the jersey never feels restrictive and the panels all sit as they should. The rear of the jersey is also extended a little to add a degree of protection from wheel spray if not running mudguards (though it’s no replacement for ‘guards). This fit, coupled with the excellent material, add up to what really is a top jersey.

While the fabric itself is waterproof, the jersey seams aren’t taped. This helps with the good breathability but there is a small trade-off in terms of all-out waterproof performance. What you will get from the Aeron Race Defence is a jersey with enough waterproofing to keep you dry for a couple of hours, before eventually the seams allow for the slow entry of water.

The finishing and construction is solid across the board, with no loose ends and it’s obvious there’s been a real attention to detail. The storm flaps on the rear pockets still allow for easy access when riding but do a good job of protecting the contents (there’s also a zipped valuables pocket), while the YKK zipper is water resistant and also covered by a flap – important as this is more often than not the first entry point for water.

The reflective trim on the top of the three large pockets, coupled with a lower dart of retro reflective fabric, add more useful elements to the jersey. Up on the shoulders there is a full width vent secured in two places to keep it close. This does an excellent job at keeping your body temperature comfortable, rather than hot, and allows some heat to escape from the jersey without letting drafts in or compromising weatherproofing.

The rear pockets are covered by a storm flap, while there’s also a pocket for valuables

Conclusion

The dhb Aeron Rain Defence Long Sleeve Jersey is an excellent piece. It’s lightweight, with an excellent fit, and made from a waterproof fabric – a combination which makes it ideal for fast riding in bad conditions. Its stealthy black design gives it a very classic look, but there’s also an orange/navy alternative if you want a brighter choice.

Pros

  • Waterproof, breathable fabric ideal for fast riding in wet conditions
  • Excellent fit
  • Attention to detail

Cons

  • Not the warmest but adaptable enough to be partnered with other clothing
dhb Aeron Rain Defence Long Sleeve Jersey - review (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
dhb Aeron Rain Defence Long Sleeve Jersey - review (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
dhb Aeron Rain Defence Long Sleeve Jersey - review (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
dhb Aeron Rain Defence Long Sleeve Jersey - review (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
dhb Aeron Rain Defence Long Sleeve Jersey - review (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
dhb Aeron Rain Defence Long Sleeve Jersey - review (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
dhb Aeron Rain Defence Long Sleeve Jersey - review (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
dhb Aeron Rain Defence Long Sleeve Jersey - review (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)

Share

Topics:

dhb

Related Articles

Gear News

RCUK's Best Buys - this week's hottest deals

Our round-up of this week's best road cycling deals

RCUK's Best Buys - this week's hottest deals
Reviews

Pearl Izumi Pro Softshell Lite Glove - review

Lightweight winter gloves for mild days

Pearl Izumi Pro Softshell Lite Glove - review
Gear

Survival on the high street: how the local bike shop has had to adapt to survive

Can the venerable local bike shop compete against the internet giants? We spoke to three different shops to find out

Survival on the high street: how the local bike shop has had to adapt to survive
Turbo trainers

Tacx Blue Matic turbo trainer - review

A budget trainer that comes packed with speed and cadence sensors for use with smart training apps

Tacx Blue Matic turbo trainer - review
Gear News

Video: Exposure Lights and the joy of night riding

There's a certain satisfaction in defying the seasons and heading out for a night ride

Video: Exposure Lights and the joy of night riding
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production