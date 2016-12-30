dhb Aeron Rain Defence Long Sleeve Jersey - review - Road Cycling UK

The dhb Aeron Rain Defence Jersey comes from the light and fast school of thought – it’s a stealthy, minimalist jersey made from a waterproof and breathable fabric, making it excellent for fast riding in bad weather.

Using a mid-weight (but undefined) waterproof fabric, the jersey offers a balance of warmth and protection when you are working hard. That’s key here – it’s not ideal on its own if you’re after outright warmth for slow base training rides. Instead, it works well when you’re generating enough body heat of your own. That said, if you pair the jersey with a long sleeve base layer and a gilet, it really ups the warmth, giving you more options of when you’d ride with the Rain Defence.

The fit of the jersey is totally spot on – sat on the bike, it feels great: the arm length and shoulder shape, with little to no bunching on the lower front, and a high neck to keep out that really heavy driving rain.