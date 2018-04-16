Mavic extends Allroad wheel range with new 650B wheelset - Road Cycling UK

Connecting the hub to the rim in this instance is a set of standard steel spokes; when questioned on why the Road+ wheels do not feature the Zicral (7075 aluminium) spokes of the 700c Allroad Pro wheels, Brunand said the steel spokes ensure enough vertical compliance is maintained in the wheel; the aluminium spokes would make the smaller diameter wheel just too stiff to ride.

Mavic have long been champions of what they call WST, or a wheel-tyre system – the process of combining both tyre and wheel in one package. While all 700c options are available with three selections of tyre, the widest – the 40c – was our favourite. The increased volume gives great confidence when on loose terrain, and the somewhat conservative looking tread pattern provides ample grip.

When mounted correctly the front tyre appears backward but I am reassured by Brunand that this is deliberate, the reasoning behind the orientation is all about water evacuation, most importantly during cornering for the front tyre and in straight line acceleration for the rear, and when thinking on this it seems obvious. One wonders how many wet weather crashes I could have avoided had I mounted my front tyre in reverse.

When pushed for Mavic’s tyre offerings for the new 650b platform, however, Brunand regretfully informs they have nothing to market just yet, but that developments in the future have not been ruled out.

The new My Mavic App shows you the optimal tyre pressure to deploy for your ride

The extended Allroad wheel range consists of three levels to suit every price point, all wheels share the ID360 hubs and a wide 22mm internal rim diameter though the standard Allroad UST misses out on the ISM4D rim machining in favour of a slightly more cost effective rim.

Both the Allroad Elite and the Allroad Pro offer the upgraded rim with fore drilling – a stronger and more secure spoke junction that also aids the tubeless compatibility of the rim. The Allroad Pro uses premium Zicral spokes over the Elite’s steel bladed option; the Zicral spokes are both lighter and stiffer for improved wheel dynamics.

The new Mavic Allroad Road+ wheels will be available from this July, with all other options available now.