Sportful Fiandre NoRain Jacket - review - Road Cycling UK

When you pick up some jackets, you know they are going to be warm – the Sportful Fiandre NoRain Jacket is one of those. But the trick with the Fiandre is how it marries its superb thermal qualities with enough wet weather protection for changeable conditions, making this a jacket which provides little excuse for not riding through winter.

The jacket is primarily constructed from two fabrics from the specialists over at Gore: Windstopper Warm and Windstopper Mid. As the names suggest, they’re variations of the same fabric, with Warm the full-fat, 300g, fleece-backed, winter-weight fabric, and Mid about 25 per cent lighter while still providing the same windproofing and water repellent outer face.

Sportful have placed those fabrics to ensure you’re getting the right protection in the right places, and added their own fleecy (but not windproof) NoRain fabric, which has a water repellent outer treatment, in those areas which will benefit from a little more breathability.