Time-crunched

The problem most people have with the traditional base training model is that, in order to create enough training stress to bring around those long-term aerobic adaptations in your body, you need to be clocking a serious amount of miles and hours in the saddle.

Base training Pros: social and can ride with a group, assist with ability to ride for long periods of time, build heart muscle and stroke volume Cons: Long rides in poor weather can lower immune system, Time required to make significant gains is more than most people have, reduction in areas of high intensity fitness required for competition

For those riders who have families, work commitments and generally other priorities in life other than riding a bike, you will find it difficult to do the 15+ hours a week needed to commit to this sort of training model. It may make sense for a professional cyclist, who is paid to do this kind of thing and can spend countless hours in the winter preparing for a long racing season, but it’s not realistic for many amateur riders.

If you can’t commit to the traditional training base model, does that mean you can never expect to see an improvement in your form and fitness? Quite simply, that’s note true. At Dig Deep Coaching we coach our riders using a variety of training models – there’s no one-size-fits-all solution – and it’s about finding the right route to success to suit you.

The majority of people can still improve and make significant gains by adopting a different take on training prioritisation, instead incorporating high intensity training throughout the winter in a controlled and specific way, which will in turn bring improved performances in training and racing.