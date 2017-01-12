Winter has returned

It’s been a relatively mild winter so far but temperatures have dipped and parts of the country have been gripped by snow and ice.

It’s nothing new – snow and ice represent a significant hazard for UK cyclists most winters – but it’s easy to be caught off-guard and it pays to be aware when the mercury plunges.

If you’re determined to get out whatever the weather – whether that’s to log valuable winter miles or on the ride to work – here are seven tips to ensure you stay safe out on the road.