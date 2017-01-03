Three-day Haute Route Alpe d'Huez sportive launches in 2017 - Road Cycling UK

Share

Sportive

Three-day Haute Route Alpe d’Huez sportive launches in 2017

Iconic climb provides centrepiece for latest three-day addition to 2017 Haute Route Series

The Haute Route has expanded once again following the launch of the series’ second three-day event – Haute Route Alpe d’Huez, which will take place on and around the iconic climb in July.

Having already launched the inaugural Haute Route Ventoux for next year, event organisers have also decided to add the dedicated Alpe d’Huez event to the calendar.

Haute Route Alpe d’Huez is said to offer the full Haute Route experience, but is centred on a single host town over three days, rather than several over a week, making for easier logistics.

Alpe d’Huez will take centre stage on the Haute Route’s latest instalment (Pic :Manu Molle)

Taking place from Wednesday July 12 to Friday July 14, the event starts with an individual time trial, before two mountain stages – adding up to a total 250km riding over three days and 8,000m of climbing.

Race director Jean-François Alcan said of the new event: “The Haute Route Alps has visited Alpe d’Huez several times since 2011, and we are excited to return once again.

“Alpe d’Huez is one of the global capitals of cycling, having a three day event here will provide a unique experience for amateur cyclists every year.

Alongside taking on the 14km climb from Bourg d’Oisans – and the iconic 21 switchbacks – for the time trial, the Haute Route Alpe d’Huez will tackle the Villard-Reculas and Col de Sarenne ascents.

The iconic climb is the second to be given a three-day Haute Route event after Mont Ventoux (Pic: Manu Molle)

Entries are limited to 100, with an early-bird price of €595 available now. Visit the Haute Route website for more information and to enter.

Share

Topics:

Haute Route

Related Articles

Sportive

Seventeen cycling resolutions for 2017

What's on your to-do list for the new year?

Seventeen cycling resolutions for 2017
Sportive

Rapha Festive 500: eight tips to conquer the challenge

Tempted by the Rapha Festive 500 but intimidated by the challenge? Then read our top tips

Rapha Festive 500: eight tips to conquer the challenge
Sportive

Riding the Haute Route Pyrenees

Fancy taking on the Haute Route next year? Here's our own Haute Route Pyrenees debutant got on earlier this year

Classic cols, pro-level support and banter with the Black Widows: riding the Haute Route in the magical Pyrenees
Sportive

Fifteen things any cyclist who has ridden through winter will recognise

Whether this is your first winter on the bike or your a grizzled veteran, there are certain things any cyclist will recognise

Fifteen things any cyclist who has ridden through winter will recognise
Sportive

HOY100 sportive returns with new summer date: your chance to ride with Sir Chris Hoy

Six-time Olympic champion's sportive returns to Cheshire in July 2017

HOY100 sportive returns with new summer date: your chance to ride with Sir Chris Hoy
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production