Three-day Haute Route Alpe d’Huez sportive launches in 2017

The Haute Route has expanded once again following the launch of the series’ second three-day event – Haute Route Alpe d’Huez, which will take place on and around the iconic climb in July.

Having already launched the inaugural Haute Route Ventoux for next year, event organisers have also decided to add the dedicated Alpe d’Huez event to the calendar.

Haute Route Alpe d’Huez is said to offer the full Haute Route experience, but is centred on a single host town over three days, rather than several over a week, making for easier logistics.