Pikes Peak takes Haute Route Rockies to new heights in 2018 - Road Cycling UK

Sportive

Pikes Peak takes Haute Route Rockies to new heights in 2018

The 2018 Haute Route Rockies will reach previously unprecedented heights next year with the addition of Pikes Peak to the route.

Haute Route’s first ever event outside of Europe rolled out for the first time in 2017, and next year’s route will take riders more than 14,000ft (4,302m) up to the summit of America’s Mountain.

Boasting one of only two paved roads above the 14,000ft mark in the entire United States, unsurprisingly it also marks the highest point ever tackled by the Haute Route Series.

Other host cities, meanwhile, include Boulder – the official start city of the seven-day event – Winter Park, Avon, Breckenridge and Colorado Springs.

Pikes Peak will take the Haute Route Rockies to 14,000ft (Pic: nigelmenzies, via Flickr Creative Commons)

Also changed from the 2017 route is the reduction in unpaved roads, with less than ten percent now unpaved, though Micah Rice – head of operations for Haute Route North America – promises the hard-packed dirt roads selected will ‘lead riders to some of Colorado’s most breathtaking scenery’.

Accommodations packages are available for all Mavic Haute Route Rockies participants, including hotel selections located as close as possible to the start and finish area as well as early breakfast and daily transportation of travel bags.

For more information, or to sign up, head to the Haute Route website.

Mavic Haute Route Rockies 2018: route

Saturday June 23 – stage one: Boulder to Boulder
Sunday June 24 – stage two: Boulder to Winter Park
Monday June 25 – stage three: Winter Park to Avon
Tuesday June 26 – stage four: Avon Time Trial
Wednesday June 27 – stage five: Avon to Breckenridge
Thursday June 28 – stage six: Breckenridge to Breckenridge
Friday June 29 – stage seven: Colorado Springs to Pikes Peak

