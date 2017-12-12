Pikes Peak takes Haute Route Rockies to new heights in 2018 - Road Cycling UK

The 2018 Haute Route Rockies will reach previously unprecedented heights next year with the addition of Pikes Peak to the route.

Haute Route’s first ever event outside of Europe rolled out for the first time in 2017, and next year’s route will take riders more than 14,000ft (4,302m) up to the summit of America’s Mountain.

Boasting one of only two paved roads above the 14,000ft mark in the entire United States, unsurprisingly it also marks the highest point ever tackled by the Haute Route Series.

Other host cities, meanwhile, include Boulder – the official start city of the seven-day event – Winter Park, Avon, Breckenridge and Colorado Springs.