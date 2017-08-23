Seventeen signs you're addicted to Strava - Road Cycling UK

Challenge accepted!

As well as segments, Strava incites us to train harder by laying down challenges.

Typically they involve riding a certain number of miles or climbing a certain number of feet within a given timeframe. Accept a challenge and it will become your life goal to complete it.

Take it from somebody who once rode around Queen’s Park in London (a virtually flat 1.4km loop) 32 times in one evening just to boost their distance stats. The struggle is real.

Do you take your Strava challenges seriously enough to have earned a coveted jersey? (Pic: Strava)

Your friends, flat mates and family members have become concerned

You used to have a healthy attitude to riding your bike, going out early on a Saturday or Sunday, getting home, having a shower and then getting on with life.

Now you spend the first twenty minutes after a ride standing transfixed in the hallway, phone in hand, still head-to-toe in lycra, reeking of your morning’s exertions. Or in stead of fixing a bite to eat or taking a shower, you can be found hunched over your computer in your sweat-soaked kit, Garmin plugged in and pouring over reams of data.

If a family member or flat mate should ask what exactly it is you’re doing, you’ll say “Oh, just analysing my ride on Strava.” As if it’s the most normal thing in the world. It isn’t. Seek help!