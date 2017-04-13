Bespoked Bristol 2017 highlights - Road Cycling UK

The Bespoked Handmade Bicycle Show in Bristol is always a great experience, with all kinds of amazing machines on display that blur the line between craft and downright art.

We went down this weekend to see if we could scout out some of the most exciting new machines for road riding, and a little bit of gravelly adventure thrown into the mix as well.

Bespoked Bristol is the annual showcase of the UK’s most beautiful handbuilt bikes and frames

So what’s new for 2017? Well the trend for bikepacking – the self-reliant, long-distance type of riding popularised by ultra-racing events like the Transcontinental and TransAm races was perhaps the most striking theme.

And this, of course, means plenty of rugged machines on the stands that are fit for both super-smooth asphalt and off-road wanderings alike – something we are only too happy to see.

Other trends included more carbon than we’ve ever seen at the show before, some charmingly esoteric paint jobs, and some seriously performance enhancing lugs. Take a look at our Bespoked Bristol 2017 highlights…