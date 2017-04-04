Condor launch Bivio-Gravel steel adventure frame

Condor have added to the burgeoning gravel bike market with the launch of the Bivio-Gravel, a handmade steel frameset set to debut at this week’s Bespoke Handmade Bicycle Show in Bristol.

The Bivio-Gravel has been two years in development, according to Condor’s Claire Beaumont. “We finally feel we have a frame which is suitably at home on smooth tarmac and rough roads that also won’t break the bank,” adds Beaumont.

The frame, which costs £1,199.99, is made in Italy from a custom Columbus triple-butted tubeset, said to similar to that used to make Condor’s Super Acciaio steel race frame.