Gear News

Condor launch Bivio-Gravel steel adventure frame

New gravel frame made in Italy from custom Columbus steel tubeset

Condor have added to the burgeoning gravel bike market with the launch of the Bivio-Gravel, a handmade steel frameset set to debut at this week’s Bespoke Handmade Bicycle Show in Bristol.

The Bivio-Gravel has been two years in development, according to Condor’s Claire Beaumont. “We finally feel we have a frame which is suitably at home on smooth tarmac and rough roads that also won’t break the bank,” adds Beaumont.

The frame, which costs £1,199.99, is made in Italy from a custom Columbus triple-butted tubeset, said to similar to that used to make Condor’s Super Acciaio steel race frame.

The Bivio-Gravel adventure bike is the latest addition to the Condor range (Pic: Condor Cycles)

The final design is an evolution of Condor’s Bivio-X aluminium cyclo-cross all-rounder and has clearance for 40mm tyres with mudguards fitted, while an oversized 44mm headtube is said to provide stability on twisty terrain.

“Over the past six months we’ve refined the frameset and geometry further through rider testing,” said production director Neil Manning. “The winter weather was ideal for pushing the frameset.”

Condor recruited former JLT Condor professional Luke Mellor to put a prototype through its paces, riding the Bivio-Gravel on a 45-day lap around Britain.

“He started in Shropshire and headed clockwise around the coast,” said Manning. “Luke is a tall rider with a natural ability to ride fast. He was an ideal candidate for the frameset because ride quality and feedback are amplified on his large 61cm size frame.”

The frame is made in Italy from a custom Columbus steel tubeset (Pic: Condor Cycles)

The Bivio-Gravel is available with two fork options: TRP’s full carbon thru-axle fork with mudguard eyelets or Columbus’ full carbon Mud Disk fork with quick release.

Website: Condor Cycles

Condor Bivio-Gravel adventure frame (Pic: Condor Cycles)
Condor Bivio-Gravel adventure frame (Pic: Condor Cycles)
Condor Bivio-Gravel adventure frame (Pic: Condor Cycles)
Condor Bivio-Gravel adventure frame (Pic: Condor Cycles)

