Core Bike Show 2017: highlights from Colnago, De Rosa, Zipp, Hope, Clement, Endura and more - Road Cycling UK

Core Bike Show 2017: highlights from Colnago, De Rosa, Zipp, Hope, Clement, Endura and more
From the stunning Colnago Concept to Lezyne's new GPS watches - and plenty more in between
25th January 2017
This week we’ve been at the Core Bike Show, an annual gathering of some of the biggest brands and distributors in cycling at Whittlebury Hall, near Silverstone.
We’ve already shown you the Orro Terra C gravel bike which broke cover at Core, as well as the GR250 from titanium specialists Lynskey.
Take a look at both of those here.
What caught our eye at the 2017 Core Bike Show?
Now it’s time see what else caught our eye, from Colnago’s stunning aero bike, the Concept, to De Rosa’s updated Protos super bike, via new road wheels from Hope and GPS watches from Lezyne.
Dive into the photo gallery below for more.
Let's start with something firmly in super bike territory with Colnago's latest creation, the Concept. This is the Italian firm's first fully-fledged aero bike and, to put it bluntly, it's a stunner - especially in this art deco paintjob. Yours for £3,899.95 (or just £3,499.95 in one of Colnago's 'regular' paintjobs).
Here's another Italian super bike - the De Rosa Protos. Pretty, isn't it? If you're familiar with the existing Protos, it was a bulldozer of a bike, with a HUGE downtube. De Rosa say they've slimmed down the new frame so it's 20 per cent lighter, without impacting on stiffness.
The Protos has a wind-cheating flavour, thanks to the integrated seatpost, seattube cut-out and subtle aero tube profiles.
Dressed in a Campagnolo Super Record groupset and the Italian firm's Bora Ultra 50 wheels, the Protos on display at Core Bike was quite the dream machine. You'll see the Protos being raced by the ProContinental team Nippo Fantini in 2017 - or you can get hold of the frame yourself for £3,999.
We're spoiling you here, aren't we? Here's another pro-level bike, the Argon 18 Gallium Pro. It's one of two road bikes available to the Astana team this season, along with the Nitrogen Pro.
Whereas the Nitrogen Pro is Argon 18's aero bike, the Gallium Pro is the Canadian company's lightweight climbing bike.
Astana were riding Specialized bikes in 2016, with Argon 18 supplying the Bora Hansgrohe team, but, such is pro cycling's sponsorship merry-go-round, the Kazakh-based team are using Argon 18 bikes this year, with Bora on Spesh machines.
From dream bikes to dream wheels. We showed you the new Zipp 454 NSW wheels back in November - the ones inspired by whale fins, remember? The undulating rim profile is said to improve crosswind stability. You'd hope so, given the £3,500 price tag.
Fast wheels need fast tyres, right? Clement introduced the LCV rubber last year and we've been riding it recently. It's a superb tyre - lightweight (205g for the 25mm version), grippy and supple. If you're looking to upgrade your tyres for the summer season, these should be on your shortlist. They cost £49.99 each.
More tyres, this time from WTB. The rise of the gravel bike has, naturally, been accompanied by the availability of more gravel-worthy tyres. This is the WTB Exposure, a tubeless tyre designed to offer off-road versatility and road speed. It's available in two widths - 30c and 34c - and costs £46.99.
The Horizon, meanwhile, is WTB's take on an oversized, 650b tyre. It's a 47c tyre but, when paired with a 650b, is said to measure up similar to a 28mm tyre and 700c wheel combination, while offering the increased grip and comfort that comes from a wide tyre run at lower pressures. Yours for £39.99.
Hope are best known for their mountain bike products but these new 20Five wheels are aimed squarely at forward-thinking roadies. The disc-specific 20Five is tubeless-ready and follows the modern trend that wider is better, with an internal rim width of 20mm and external width of 24mm. Claimed weight is 1,640g and the wheels cost £450.
Hope have also introduced the road and CX-specific hydraulic disc caliper, the RX4. The four-piston caliper can be retro-fitted to a Shimano or SRAM setup and is said to offer increased piston retraction. In turn, Hope say this reduces the chance of the 'dreaded disc rub and drag'. The rotors are also new from Hope. and have an outer edge machined with a radius to address any safety concerns about disc brakes.
Endura introduced the Pro SL Primaloft Gilet at the end of 2016 and there's also a jacket in the works. It uses the same Primaloft Gold insulation as the gilet to provide plenty of warmth without adding too much weight. The gilet costs £99.99, while the price of the jacket pictured here is to be confirmed.
Lezyne moved into the GPS computer market a few years ago and have now introduced a range of GPS watches. The Micro C pictured here is the flagship product at £184.99 and offers Bluetooth and Ant+ connectivity, so it can pair with power meters, heart rate monitors and speed/cadence sensors. When paired to Lezyne's app, the watch can also offer turn-by-turn navigation, live tracking, Strava Live Segments and phone notifications (text message, emails and phone calls). The more affordable Micro watch comes in at £129.99.
Cyclists love socks and Sako7 offer a range of socks to brighten up even the dreariest club run. Sako7 was created by Sean Sakinofsky and the brand takes its name from his nickname, Sako, and his lucky number, 7. The socks are all made in the USA.
Sir Bradley Wiggins famously wore Bont shoes when he won the 2012 Tour de France - fast forward five years and the Bont range is made up of six shoes from the £149.99 Riot to the £349.99 Vaypor+ pictured here. It's available in a vibrant range of 'sportive' colourways, as well as a handful of understated options for more discreet riders.
Finally, you may have seen Knog's Kickstarter campaign for the Oi last year, and now it's available. Basically, the Oi is a bell designed to not look like a bell, so fits the bill if you want something discreet for your road bike, and costs £14.99.
Newsletter Terms & Conditions
Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.
Read our full
Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.
Cookies help us deliver our services.
By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Learn More
Accept
production
Share