Core Bike Show 2017: Orro unveil Terra C gravel bike, Lynskey introduce titanium GR250

Core Bike Show 2017: Orro unveil Terra C gravel bike, Lynskey introduce titanium GR250

New gravel bikes from British brand Orro and American titanium specialists Lynskey

British-based Orro have unveiled the Terra C – a carbon fibre gravel bike which will available in three builds, from £1,599 to £2,249.

This week we’ve been at the Core Bike, an annual trade-only show which brings together some of the biggest brands and distributors in cycling – and the Terra C was among the highlights. Orro only had a 3D-printed rapid prototype on display at Core but the finished article will be available from March.

You may already be familiar with the Terra, which is Orro’s aluminium gravel bike, but the Terra C steps things up a notch with a carbon frame and fork.

Core Bike Show 2017 (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Orro had this prototype of the Terra C gravel bike on show at the Core Bike Show

As well as getting a carbon upgrade, the Terra C is quite a different bike to its predecessor. Orro have updated the geometry and it now has more of a gravel bias, with a slacker headtube for a start, though they’ve still sought to strike a balance between stable and predictable off-road handling, and road speed.

The carbon frame also has significantly more tyre clearance than its alloy counterpart, with room for 42c rubber or 40c with full mudguards, while there are also rack mounts.

The Terra C will be available in three builds, with a Shimano 105 groupset and TRP mechanical disc brakes, for £1, 599, Shimano 105 and Shimano RS505 hydraulic disc brakes for £1,999, and Shimano Ultegra with Shimano RS805 hydraulic disc brakes for £2,249.

Orro will also offer all of the three builds in an ‘adventure’ spec, which will include wider tyres (40c rather than 28c as on the builds above) and a flared FSA Adventure handlebar. Otherwise the spec remains as outlined above, with prices the same, too.

Lynskey introduce GR250 gravel bike

The Terra C wasn’t the only new gravel bike only show at Core, with titanium specialists also showcasing the GR250. The frame was added to the Lynskey range at the back-end of last year but this is the first time we’ve seen it in the flesh.

“More and more riders want a single bike that will take them almost anywhere, giving them the freedom to road without adhering to the rules of traditional bicycle categories,” say Lynskey. “The GR250 provides that level of flexibility and more.”

Core Bike Show 2017 (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Lynskey have introduced the GR250, a titanium gravel bike

The geometry is tuned with adventure riding in mind and, as you’d expect, there’s tons of tyre clearance – 45c with 700c wheels or 2.1″ with 650b wheels. The frame itself is made from 3AL-2.5V titanium, with a biaxially ovalised downtube.

The frame will set you back £1,799.99, while Lynskey will offer a full build for £4,455.

