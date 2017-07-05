Bontrager and MET launch new flagship helmets - Road Cycling UK

Share

Gear News

Bontrager and MET launch new flagship helmets

MET Trenta 3K Carbon being used by British champion Steve Cummings at Tour de France

MET and Bontrager have launched new flagship road helmets, with the new MET Trenta 3K Carbon being used by British Champion Steve Cummings at the Tour de France, and Bontrager totally overhauling their Velocis helmet.

Cummings’ Dimension Data team, and fellow Brit Ben Swift’s UAE Team Emirates squad, are both sponsored by MET, and both men have been spotted sporting the new lid at the Tour.

The Trenta 3K Carbon features more carbon than in previous MET helmets, which all contributes to a 20 per cent weight saving. A medium lid comes with a claimed 215g weight.

Steve Cummings has been wearing MET’s new Trenta 3K Carbon helmet at the Tour de France (Pic: Sirotti)

The ‘ribs’ of the helmet are linked from the centre by a carbon frame, which in turn is said to allow for a reduced EPS foam density, without affecting the ability to absorb energy – i.e. it’s prime function as impact protection.

MET have included 19 vents in all, but claim a seven per cent drag saving at 45km/h thanks to the design of the slightly kinked ‘ribs’.

While you can take a look at the new helmet at the Tour de France already, the Trenta is not due to hit the shelves until December.

MET’s Trenta 3K Carbon helmet is being used by both Dimension Data and UAE Team Emirates (Pic: MET)

Bontrager, meanwhile, have updated the Velocis but it’s link to the previous iteration extends no further than its name. This is apparently a total rethink of the American brand’s flagship road helmet.

At its core, the new Velocis is based on the Ballista – the aero road lid of Trek’s in-house brand – but with more vents.

But ventilation is not the only focus of the new helmet, which also features a more rounded shape, extended protection at the rear, a new pad system, MIPS and a  Boa dial closure system.

The new design is constructed to offer a deeper protection than previous versions, with particular focus on the back of the head. The new shape also offers a more natural fit, say Bontrager, and a wind tunnel-tested profile.

MIPS – or Multi-directional Impact Protection System – is becoming industry standard for flagship helmets, with the internal cradle said to offer enhanced protection against rotational forces in the event of a crash.

The new Bontrager Velocis MIPS helmet is a total redesign of the previous Velocis

Bontrager have also implemented a Boa dial, popular on shoes from many brands, as the retention system, with claims of a quick, micro-adjustable fit as a result.

“Riders everywhere have come to love the micro-adjustability of Bontrager’s shoe line, and Boa is sure to make waves in the helmet market as it hits shelves with Velocis MIPS,” Bontrager say.

Among the striking new features is a Boa micro-adjustable closure system

The new closure system is also set to be rolled out on other Bontrager helmets later in the year.

Available in late July, the Bontrager Velocis MIPS is completed by a removable visor and a sunglasses port.

Website: MET / Bontrager

Share

Topics:

Bontrager MET

Related Articles

Gear News

Bontrager launch 'affordable' carbon Aeolus Pro 3 rim and disc brake wheels

Trek's in-house brand promises 'pro-level performance that doesn't break the bank' with new Aeolus Pro 3 wheels

Bontrager Aeolus Pro 3 TLR wheels - first look
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production