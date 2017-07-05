Bontrager and MET launch new flagship helmets - Road Cycling UK

MET and Bontrager have launched new flagship road helmets, with the new MET Trenta 3K Carbon being used by British Champion Steve Cummings at the Tour de France, and Bontrager totally overhauling their Velocis helmet.

Cummings’ Dimension Data team, and fellow Brit Ben Swift’s UAE Team Emirates squad, are both sponsored by MET, and both men have been spotted sporting the new lid at the Tour.

The Trenta 3K Carbon features more carbon than in previous MET helmets, which all contributes to a 20 per cent weight saving. A medium lid comes with a claimed 215g weight.

Steve Cummings has been wearing MET’s new Trenta 3K Carbon helmet at the Tour de France (Pic: Sirotti)

The ‘ribs’ of the helmet are linked from the centre by a carbon frame, which in turn is said to allow for a reduced EPS foam density, without affecting the ability to absorb energy – i.e. it’s prime function as impact protection.

MET have included 19 vents in all, but claim a seven per cent drag saving at 45km/h thanks to the design of the slightly kinked ‘ribs’.

While you can take a look at the new helmet at the Tour de France already, the Trenta is not due to hit the shelves until December.