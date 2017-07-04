Bontrager Aeolus Pro 3 TLR wheels - first look - Road Cycling UK

Share

Gear News

Bontrager Aeolus Pro 3 TLR wheels – first look

Trek's in-house brand promises 'pro-level performance that doesn't break the bank' with new Aeolus Pro 3 rim and disc brake wheels

We’ve been fans of Bontrager’s carbon wheels for some time, and the American brand has now expanded its line-up with the launch of the Aeolus Pro 3 range, offering Bonty’s carbon tech at a more ‘affordable’ price.

Trek’s in-house wheels and accessories brand has introduced both the Aeolus Pro 3 and Aeolus Pro 3 Disc wheels, promising ‘pro-level performance that doesn’t break the bank’.

Bontrager’s Aeolus Pro 3 wheelset promises pro-level performance at a more affordable price (Pic: Bontrager)

That means a £1,200 recommended retail price. Of course, affordability and value are relative, but as a comparison, Bontrager’s high-end Aeolus 3 TLR D3 wheels come in at £1,899.98 and you can expect to say similar amounts – or more – from other respected brands.

Available immediately, both the Aeolus Pro 3 and Aeolus Pro 4 Disc feature Bontrager’s TLR system for conversion to tubeless. That means the wheels come with rim strips, tubeless valves and a valve core removal tool. The rim brake wheels also come with Black Prince carbon brake pads.

The new wheelsets share the 35mm depth of the high-end Aeolus 3 (Pic: Bontrager)

Bontrager say the wheels balance durability, weight and aerodynamics, taking the 35mm rim of the Aeolus 3 and adding in a textured carbon brake track.

That brake track, say Bontrager, increases stopping power and dissipates heat efficiently, while the hoops are built around the brand’s in-house three-pawl hubs.

The Bontrager Aeolus Pro 3 rim brake wheels feature a textured carbon brake track for increased stopping power and efficient heat dissipation (Pic: Bontrager)

Bontrager are pitching the wheels at ‘dedicated riders and weekend racers looking for top-level performance at a value’.

Website: Trek Bikes

Share

Topics:

Bontrager Trek

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Gear News

Trek Emonda SLR goes on a diet, claimed weight now just 640g

Trek also introduce Emonda SLR Disc with 665g frame

Trek Emonda SLR goes on a diet, claimed weight now just 640g
Race Tech

Trek set to launch updated Emonda, Alberto Contador riding new frame at Criterium du Dauphine

Trek's super-light Emonda frame has been updated - and there's a disc version coming, too

Trek set to launch updated Emonda, Alberto Contador riding new frame at Criterium du Dauphine
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production