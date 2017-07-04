We’ve been fans of Bontrager’s carbon wheels for some time, and the American brand has now expanded its line-up with the launch of the Aeolus Pro 3 range, offering Bonty’s carbon tech at a more ‘affordable’ price.

Trek’s in-house wheels and accessories brand has introduced both the Aeolus Pro 3 and Aeolus Pro 3 Disc wheels, promising ‘pro-level performance that doesn’t break the bank’.

Bontrager’s Aeolus Pro 3 wheelset promises pro-level performance at a more affordable price (Pic: Bontrager)

That means a £1,200 recommended retail price. Of course, affordability and value are relative, but as a comparison, Bontrager’s high-end Aeolus 3 TLR D3 wheels come in at £1,899.98 and you can expect to say similar amounts – or more – from other respected brands.

Available immediately, both the Aeolus Pro 3 and Aeolus Pro 4 Disc feature Bontrager’s TLR system for conversion to tubeless. That means the wheels come with rim strips, tubeless valves and a valve core removal tool. The rim brake wheels also come with Black Prince carbon brake pads.