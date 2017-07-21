Colnago to host 'owners day' in September - Road Cycling UK

Colnago launched the V2-r last month and, if you’ve got your eye on the iconic Italian firm’s latest creation, you’ve got the chance to test one at the ‘Le Col x Colnago Owners Day’ in September.

The inaugural event, co-hosted with clothing brand Le Col, will take place at Chavenage House in the Cotswolds on Saturday September 30.

While the event is terms an ‘owners day’, you don’t need to own a Colnago to sign up. However, you will be able to take the new V2-R for a test ride within the grounds of Chavenage House.

The V2-R replaces the V1-R as Colnago’s aero bike all-rounder. The 835g frame is said to be stiffer than its predecessor, while offering additional clearance for 28mm tyres.

The event also includes a 40-mile sportive in the Cotswolds, a champagne lunch and a limited edition Le Col jersey. A number of classic Colnago bikes will also be on display throughout the day.

The event costs £150. Visit the Le Col website for more information.