Colnago to host 'owners day' in September - Road Cycling UK

Gear News

Colnago to host ‘owners day’ in September

Event includes a 40-mile sportive and the chance to test ride the new Colnago V2-r

Colnago launched the V2-r last month and, if you’ve got your eye on the iconic Italian firm’s latest creation, you’ve got the chance to test one at the ‘Le Col x Colnago Owners Day’ in September.

The inaugural event, co-hosted with clothing brand Le Col, will take place at Chavenage House in the Cotswolds on Saturday September 30.

The inaugural Le Col x Colnago Owners Day will take place on Saturday September 30

While the event is terms an ‘owners day’, you don’t need to own a Colnago to sign up. However, you will be able to take the new V2-R for a test ride within the grounds of Chavenage House.

The V2-R replaces the V1-R as Colnago’s aero bike all-rounder. The 835g frame is said to be stiffer than its predecessor, while offering additional clearance for 28mm tyres.

– Colnago’s new V2-r race bike boosts stiffness and increases tyre clearance –

The event also includes a 40-mile sportive in the Cotswolds, a champagne lunch and a limited edition Le Col jersey. A number of classic Colnago bikes will also be on display throughout the day.

The event costs £150. Visit the Le Col website for more information.

Colnago Windwave

