Colnago’s all-round race bike, the V1-r, has been updated, with claims of improved stiffness and increased tyre clearance on the new frame, unsurprisingly named the V2-r.

Colnago are best known for their lugged carbon fibre frames, with the C60 the current flagship model, but Italian firm has typically offered a high-end monocoque alternative, and that’s where the V2-r comes in.

Consider this an upgrade, rather than a radical overhaul to the V1-r, with the new frame made from the same grade of carbon fibre as its predecessor and weighing the same – a claimed 835g for a medium frame.

However, Colnago say bottom bracket stiffness has been improved by 13 per cent, while lateral rigidity has been boosted by a reported four per cent at the headtube.

The bottom bracket, by the way, uses Colnago’s TF82.5 ‘standard’. It’s a smart design, combining the practicality of threaded cups with a PressFit shell. The aluminium cups which house the bearings thread into an internal sleeve (also aluminium), so they can be easily removed for servicing when required.