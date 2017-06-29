Colnago's new V2-r race bike boosts stiffness and increases tyre clearance - Road Cycling UK

Colnago’s new V2-r race bike boosts stiffness and increases tyre clearance

Italian firm's aero-inspired all-rounder gets updated

Colnago’s all-round race bike, the V1-r, has been updated, with claims of improved stiffness and increased tyre clearance on the new frame, unsurprisingly named the V2-r.

Colnago are best known for their lugged carbon fibre frames, with the C60 the current flagship model, but Italian firm has typically offered a high-end monocoque alternative, and that’s where the V2-r comes in.

Consider this an upgrade, rather than a radical overhaul to the V1-r, with the new frame made from the same grade of carbon fibre as its predecessor and weighing the same – a claimed 835g for a medium frame.

However, Colnago say bottom bracket stiffness has been improved by 13 per cent, while lateral rigidity has been boosted by a reported four per cent at the headtube.

The bottom bracket, by the way, uses Colnago’s TF82.5 ‘standard’. It’s a smart design, combining the practicality of threaded cups with a PressFit shell. The aluminium cups which house the bearings thread into an internal sleeve (also aluminium), so they can be easily removed for servicing when required.

There are more visible updates elsewhere, with the V2-r now having an integrated seatpost clamp, while the toptube-headtube junction has been remodeled. On that note, the internal cable routing now runs through the front of the toptube, in a design influenced by the Colnago Concept aero bike, launched last year

On top of that, both the front and rear brakes are now direct mount units (so they use two bolts to attach to the frame, rather than a single, central bolt), said to improve integration with the frame and form (and therefore offer a marginal aerodynamic benefit) and offer greater braking power. The V2-r also now has clearance for 28mm tyres.

Naturally, there’s a new fork to accommodate the direct mount caliper and it uses the same truncated profile as the rest of the frame. The V2-r isn’t an all-out aero bike, however; more a lightweight all-rounder with some consideration for aerodynamics.

Colnago will offer the V2-r as a frameset for £2,899.95, available from mid-July in three colours (black/red/grey; white/black; black/grey). A complete bike in red, with a Campagnolo Super Record groupset and Campagnolo Bora Ultra wheels, will set you back £8,999.95.

Website: Colnago
UK distributor: Windwave

