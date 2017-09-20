dhb aims to 'shake up' shoe market with new range from £70 to £120 - Road Cycling UK

dhb has promised to ‘shake up’ the cycling shoe market with the launch of its first footwear range in five years. You’ll find four road shoes in the line-up, ranging from £70 to £120 with a full carbon fibre sole.

The British brand has developed a strong reputation for competitively priced performance clothing, none more so than with the dhb Aeron Storm waterproof jacket we loved last year and included in the 2017 RCUK 100 as a result.

Now dhb hopes to apply the same philosophy to an all-new range of shoes, according to senior product manager, Rich Land.

dhb’s new footwear range includes four road shoes

“We believe cyclists shouldn’t have to pay over the odds for top quality cycling shoes that deliver on every ride,” says Land. “So it was our ambition to create a collection of shoes that perform far beyond expectation. We’re proud to offer a premium carbon shoe for £120 with zero compromise on quality or performance.”