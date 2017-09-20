dhb aims to 'shake up' shoe market with new range from £70 to £120 - Road Cycling UK

Share

Gear News

dhb aims to ‘shake up’ shoe market with new range from £70 to £120

British brand's first footwear range in five years includes £120 shoe with full carbon sole and Atop dial closure

dhb has promised to ‘shake up’ the cycling shoe market with the launch of its first footwear range in five years. You’ll find four road shoes in the line-up, ranging from £70 to £120 with a full carbon fibre sole.

The British brand has developed a strong reputation for competitively priced performance clothing, none more so than with the dhb Aeron Storm waterproof jacket we loved last year and included in the 2017 RCUK 100 as a result.

Now dhb hopes to apply the same philosophy to an all-new range of shoes, according to senior product manager, Rich Land.

dhb’s new footwear range includes four road shoes

“We believe cyclists shouldn’t have to pay over the odds for top quality cycling shoes that deliver on every ride,” says Land. “So it was our ambition to create a collection of shoes that perform far beyond expectation. We’re proud to offer a premium carbon shoe for £120 with zero compromise on quality or performance.”

dhb Aeron Carbon Road Shoe Dial (£120)

The Aero Carbon Road Shoe dial is described as dhb’s ‘most advanced carbon shoe ever’ and uses an Atop dial closure, alongside two velcro straps for additional support. If you’re not familiar with Atop, it’s a similar system to Boa, with the dial offering a micro-adjustable fit.

The flagship dhb Aeron Carbon Road D uses an Atop dial for closure

The upper is made from a lightweight and breathable synthetic material, according to dhb, and is paired with a full carbon fibre sole with a three-bolt cleat pattern. This is dhb’s lightest shoe, with a claimed weight of 257g for a size 42, and it’s available in white or black. We’ve just had a set of these in for review, so watch out for a full review in the coming weeks.

dhb Aeron Carbon Road Ratchet (£120)

dhb’s shoe range is split into two tiers – £120 and £70 – with two options at either price point, designed to give riders a choice of closure mechanism, without necessarily sacrificing on performance.

The dhb Aeron Carbon Road R swaps in a ratchet strap

No guesses for what changes here, then. This shoe swap the Atop dial for a ratchet and two velcro straps, but retains the same upper and carbon fibre sole. Claimed weight is 269g and once again you have the choice of white or black.

dhb Dorica Road Shoe (£70)

Step down a level and you’ll find the Dorica Road Shoe for £70. This one will appeal to riders who prefer a classic look, with the Dorica using laces for a slice of old-school cool. However, beyond the look, laces are said to provide an adjustable fit across the entire shoe.

The dhb Road Dorica combines laces and a nylon sole for £70

Otherwise, this second-tier shoe swaps in a nylon sole with both three-bolt and two-bolt cleat patterns. Claimed weight is 268g per shoe, available in white or black.

dhb Troika Road Shoe (£70)

Finally, as far as dhb’s new road shoes are concerned, the Troika uses three velcro straps for closure. “With the same technical features as the Dorica, it includes a traditional three-strap fastening system for easy adjustment,” according to dhb.

Like all shoes in the range, the Troika is available in white or black

That means you’ll once again find a semi-perforated synthetic upper and a nylon sole. Claimed weight here rises to 295 per shoe.

dhb road shoes

Share

Topics:

dhb Wiggle

Related Articles

Gear News

LOOK 785 Huez - first ride review

We take LOOK's new climbing bike for a couple of laps of the climb it's named after

LOOK 785 Huez with Shimano 105 - first ride review
Gear News

Cube launch new NuRoad adventure bikes

German brand also introduce super-light C:62 carbon fibre Cross Race series

Cube launch new NuRoad adventure bikes
Gear News

Something for the weekend: Specialized Torch 3.0 road shoes

Specialized's £200 Torch 3.0 shoes arrive for review

Specialized Torch 3.0 road shoes - first look
Gear News

Milltag launch new Stormtrooper jersey with hilarious video homage to original Star Wars

Fairly recently, on roads not that far away…

Milltag launch new Stormtrooper jersey with hilarious video homage to original Star Wars
Gear News

Wahoo's new Kickr Climb gradient simulator lets you ride hills indoors - first ride impressions

Standalone accessory pairs with Kickr and Kickr Snap smart trainers to offer real-time gradient changes

Wahoo introduce £499.99 Kickr Climb gradient simulator - first ride review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production