Team Sky announce Henri Lloyd as new 'official off-bike clothing partner' - Road Cycling UK

Team Sky have announced a new three-year partnership with Henri Lloyd Sport which will see the Manchester-based brand become the team’s official off-bike clothing partner.

Having worked with elite sportspeople in sports such as sailing and Formula One, Henri Lloyd’s apparel will be used to kit out Team Sky’s riders until 2020.

The new Henri Lloyd Sport collection is billed as a ‘transitional and multi-activity sports clothing collection’, and the brand will also be launching an official Team Sky merchandise range.