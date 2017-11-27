Team Sky announce Henri Lloyd as new 'official off-bike clothing partner' - Road Cycling UK

Team Sky announce Henri Lloyd as new ‘official off-bike clothing partner’
Manchester-based brand to launch official Team Sky merchandise range alongside kitting out riders
27th November 2017
Team Sky have announced a new three-year partnership with Henri Lloyd Sport which will see the Manchester-based brand become the team’s official off-bike clothing partner.
Having worked with elite sportspeople in sports such as sailing and Formula One, Henri Lloyd’s apparel will be used to kit out Team Sky’s riders until 2020.
The new Henri Lloyd Sport collection is billed as a ‘transitional and multi-activity sports clothing collection’, and the brand will also be launching an official Team Sky merchandise range.
Henri Lloyd will be Team Sky’s official off-bike clothing partner until 2020 (Pic: Team Sky)
Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford said: “Henri Lloyd is an iconic British brand with its roots in Manchester. Like Team Sky, they are extremely proud of that heritage.
“We are excited to begin collaborating with Henri Lloyd, sharing and benefiting from their knowledge and working together to ensure Team Sky stay ahead of the competition.”
Henri Lloyd CEO Martin Strzelecki added: “We are thrilled to announce our official partnership with Team Sky, a team that reflects our shared values of innovation and performance.
“We are very excited about our future together and wish the team every success for the forthcoming racing season.”
Team Sky have also launched their new Castelli kit for the 2018 season, which will see the squd’s traditional black jersey
ditched in favour of a white piece with a blue band.
