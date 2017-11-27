Team Sky reveal white Castelli jersey for 2018 season - Road Cycling UK

Race Tech

Team Sky reveal white Castelli jersey for 2018 season

British WorldTour team ditches traditional black and blue jersey

Team Sky has ditched its traditional black look for 2018, after unveiling the new white Castelli jersey to be worn by Chris Froome and co during the forthcoming season.

Having worn a white jersey for the 2017 Tour de France, the team will now switch full-time for the 2018 campaign, though the latest design also includes the reintroduction of a blue band – complete with Sky logo – across the middle.

The data pattern adopted on the 2017 kit, the first year of the team’s partnership with Castelli, has been retained, with Team Sky’s wins from 2010-2016 represented on the back, and last season’s successes – including Froome’s Tour-Vuelta double – in the blue band on the front.

Team Sky’s riders will wear white Castelli jerseys during the 2018 season, ditching the squad’s traditional black look (Pic: Team Sky)

The new design also includes a blue stripe down the back of the jersey, which will be paired with black shorts.

Sir Dave Brailsford said: “We initially changed to white jerseys for the Tour de France last summer, and it was the feedback from riders and the response from our fans that inspired us to go white for the 2018 season.

“Our ambition is for our riders to have the leading performance clothing in the peloton, and we believe that the 2018 kit is our best yet

“Castelli lead the way when it comes to performance clothing in our sport and we are sure we will continue to see the benefits of our partnership as we look to new challenges in 2018.”

Castelli brand manager Steve Smith added: “Since we began our partnership with Team Sky they have embraced new ideas around every aspect of the team kit.

“That attitude has given us the opportunity to work with them to create something unique and different for 2018.

“Not only does the new kit look great, but we’re confident it will be the best performing Team Sky kit yet.

The blue stripe down the back, and data pattern representing Team Sky’s victories from 2010-2016 (2017 are on the front) feature on the rear (Pic: Team Sky)

“Castelli and Team Sky have worked closely throughout 2017 to refine, update and improve all aspects of the kit. Riders and staff have been right at the heart of the process, influencing everything from design through to the specific technical updates we have made.”

The launch of the new kit follows the announcement that Team Sky has also partnered with Henri Lloyd as off-bike clothing partner for 2018.

