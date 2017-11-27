Team Sky reveal white Castelli jersey for 2018 season - Road Cycling UK

Team Sky has ditched its traditional black look for 2018, after unveiling the new white Castelli jersey to be worn by Chris Froome and co during the forthcoming season.

Having worn a white jersey for the 2017 Tour de France, the team will now switch full-time for the 2018 campaign, though the latest design also includes the reintroduction of a blue band – complete with Sky logo – across the middle.

The data pattern adopted on the 2017 kit, the first year of the team’s partnership with Castelli, has been retained, with Team Sky’s wins from 2010-2016 represented on the back, and last season’s successes – including Froome’s Tour-Vuelta double – in the blue band on the front.