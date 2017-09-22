Mason Cycles Definition updated with thru-axles and revised geometry, Bokeh Ti adventure bike launched

It’s not just a case of swapping one metal for another, though, with the Bokeh Ti handmade by a titanium-specific frame builder, from a blend of Dedacciai and Reynolds tubing. The downtube is shaped specifically for the Bokeh and the rear dropouts are 3D-printed by Reynolds.

Those dropouts are particularly neat and have minuscule pin marks which can be threaded or adapted for use with a Di2 groupset, if that’s what the customer orders. On that note, if a Bokeh Ti is being built up with a SRAM Red eTap groupset, Mason can do away with all the cable ports typically used for a wired or cabled groupset.

The Mason Bokeh Ti is made in Italy from 3Al-2.5V titanium tubing

You’ll find huge tyre clearance for 650b x 50mm or 700c x 41mm tyres, helped by the presence of the Mason Parallax carbon fork designed for the original Bokeh.

Both the updated Definition and new Bokeh Ti are extremely easy on the eye – two of the stand-out bikes of the Cycle Show – and we’re hoping to get the former in to review to see if it rides as good as it looks.

Website: Mason Cycles