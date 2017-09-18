Cycle Show 2017 preview: what to see from LOOK, Giro, Condor, Garmin, Genesis, Cannondale, Kinesis and more - Road Cycling UK

Share

Trade Shows

Cycle Show 2017 preview: what to see from LOOK, Giro, Condor, Garmin, Genesis, Cannondale, Kinesis and more

The Cycle Show opens to the public on Friday - what should you check out?

The Cycle Show returns to Birmingham’s NEC Arena this week, with the industry’s biggest brands showcasing the best of their 2018 gear. With stunning new bikes or innovative kit wherever you look, and big-name guests including Eddy Merckx, Vincenzo Nibali and Jason Kenny, the Cycle Show is, as ever, the hottest ticket in town for two-wheeled aficionados.

And with ten per cent off for RoadCyclingUK readers if you use the code RCUKPC when booking tickets online, you would be mad to miss out.

But what should you be looking out for once you get there? We’ve picked out some of the must-see bikes and kit being showcased at this year’s Cycle Show.

Check out Giro’s barmy knitted shoes at the Cycle Show

Giro knitted footwear

Knitted footwear has officially become a ‘thing’ in cycling and Giro – already purveyors of stylish cycling footwear – are at the forefront having launched the Xnetic Knit range at Eurobike.

Will the Xnetic Knit design, said to offer a ‘sock-like’ fit, stand up to the wear and tear of cycling in British weather conditions? That remains to be seen, but what we’re very sure of is they’re certainly eye-catching.

Stand: H45 [Zyro-Fisher]

LOOK 785 Huez

The LOOK 785 Huez first broke cover ahead of the 2017 Tour de France, with claims of an innovative carbon layup making this the French firm’s lightest ever bike.

The 785 Huez RS is LOOK’s new 730g frame

With a claimed weight of just 730g for the flagship frame, it’s certainly fitting that the Huez is named after one of the Tour’s most famous climbs.

Stand: H45 [Zyro-Fisher]

Illustrated Condor Lavoro

Now here’s one we can’t wait to feast our eyes upon – a hand-illustrated Condor Lavoro, featuring the handiwork of illustrator Ben Spurrier.

Illustrator Ben Spurrier has been to work on the Condor Lavoro

Designed to celebrate the London Nocturne, and pay homage to the capital, Spurrier says the aim was to capture ‘the muddle of historic and modern architecture that we ride beneath every day’.

Stand: G101

Condor Leggero SL Disc

Another bike well worth checking out on the Condor stand will be the Leggero SL Disc, one of the brand’s first race disc models.

Though not yet sanctioned for racing by British Cycling, members of the JLT-Condor team have been using the new bikes in training. Take a look for yourself in Birmingham.

Stand: G101

Canyon Inflite CF SLX

The Canyon Inflite split opinion when it first broke cover last month, with the German firm’s first dedicated carbon cyclo-cross race bike featuring a distinctive kinked toptube for increased shoulder clearance.

Canyon launched the Inflite CF SLX in August and the new cyclo-cross bike will be on display at the NEC

Whereas the Inflite was initially Canyon’s all-weather machine, the new 940g carbon-fibre frame is aimed squarely at ‘cross racing.

Stand: K63

Canyon Kraftwerk

Canyon have a full fleet of road bikes available to pre-book to ride on the Cycle Show’s test track, but there’s plenty going on at their stand too – with the Kraftwerk Ultimate CF SLX 9.0 sure to turn heads.

This Kraftwerk-themed Canyon Ultimate CF SLX is sure to turn heads

Just 21 of these frames have been made, celebrating the German techno band’s contribution to the music scene in a simple but stunning paintjob.

Stand: K63

Chapeau!

Chapeau are using the Cycle Show to showcase their new winter range for the first time, with the Devon brand bringing their typical mix of style and function to the table.

Chapeau’s new autumn/winter clothing range will be launched at the Cycle Show

There’s all sorts to check out, with a full range of men’s and women’s kit, with loads of colour options and a new range of DWR-coated apparel for foul British winter weather.

Stand: A42 [Velobrands]

Kask Velgro helmet

Kask supplied Chris Froome and Team Sky with the new Valegro helmet for the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana and, well, they obviously didn’t do any harm as Froome sealed an historic Tour-Vuelta double.

The Valegro helmet is new from Team Sky sponsor Kask

The Valegro is not the only Kask lid worth checking out either – those on the hunt for aero gains will appreciate the Mistral TT helmet designed in conjunction with the Australian track team.

Stand: A42 [Velobrands]

Genesis Fugio

Genesis’ new ‘road plus’ monster, the Fugio, will alter preconceptions of what can be achieved on a drop-bar bike.

The Genesis Fugio is one of the must-see bikes at this year’s Cycle Show

It intrigued us when we first saw a prototype model at iceBike earlier in the year, and having now seen the finished article last week, it’s your turn to take a look. With 650b wheels and Clement 50c tyres, the Fugio is a bike designed for adventure.

Stand: A31 [Sportline]

Elite Direto turbo trainer

New from Elite, the £749.99 Direto is a direct drive trainer ready to work with popular apps like Zwift, TrainerRoad and The Sufferfest.

The Elite Direto is a £749.99 direct drive smart trainer

The Direto’s integrated power meter has a claimed accuracy of 2.5 per cent, while the trainer can simulate slopes up to 14 per cent and handle power up to 1,400 watts. One to check out if you’re hoping to take your training to the next level this winter.

Stand: C11 [Madison]

PRO’s saddle amnesty

If you’ve been meaning to treat yourself to a new saddle, this could be the ideal opportunity. Bring your old saddle with you to the show (it doesn’t matter what brand) and hand it in at the PRO stand for a big discount off a new saddle.

Trade in your old saddle to get a discount off a new PRO model

The offer is open to PRO’s Griffon, Falcon and Turnix saddles, with carbon railed models available for £100 (RRP £149.99) and steel railed versions on offer for £50 (RRP £99.99).

Stand: B11 [Shimano]

Cannondale Synapse

The Cannondale Synapse has been one of the stand-out endurance bikes of the past five years and now it’s been updated for 2018. Now available exclusively with disc brakes, the Synapse is said to be both lighter and stiffer than its predecessor.

Cannondale shook up the endurance bike market with the launch of the latest Synapse

Claimed weight for the frame is 950g, which is apparently 220g lighter than the previous Synapse Disc, while there’s also a new comfort-boosting handlebar and increased tyre clearance up to 32mm.

Stand: C41 [Cycling Sports Group]

GT Grade

Unveiled at the Cycle Show on the GT stand will be the updated 2018 Grade. The Carbon pro model was introduced in 2015 to much fanfare as a bike which melded genuine road-bike capabilities with mountain-bike attitude.

Take a look at the 2018 GT Grade on stand C41

The latest Grade is a high-tech road bike that is more than capable on low-tech roads. Drop by stand C41 to take a look for yourself.

Stand: C41 [Cycling Sports Group]

Knog PWR lights

Just in time for autumn, Knog will be showcasing the Aussie company’s new PWR ‘modular’ lights. Modular, what’s all that about? The PWR is based around a universal battery pack, which then has an interchangeable light head, with 600, 1,000 and 1,800 lumen options respectively.

Knog’s PWR range of lights arrives just in time for the autumn/winter season

You can also use the power bank to charge your USB devices, plus it’s compatible with a range of other Knog products, including outdoor lights and, randomly, a Bluetooth speaker.

Stand: C35 [Silverfish]

Wattbike Atom

Wattbike recently unveiled the Atom and you’ll be able to see it for yourself at the Cycle Show. The Atom shares many of the features Wattbike users have come to expect but ups the ante with smart connectivity to the likes of Zwift and Sufferfest.

Wattbike’s latest trainer, the Atom, is sleeker and more affordable then ever

The Atom now also uses a dual flywheel with electromagnets, rather than relying on air resistance, while power accuracy remains at a claimed two per cent, along with a top power output of 2,000 watts. On top of that, the Atom is significantly sleeker than existing Wattbikes and, at £1,499, is much cheaper. Could this be your next winter training solution?

Stand: D47

Kinesis Aithein Evo and Tripster AT

We spotted the new Aithein Evo at Eurobike and Kinesis will also be bringing it to the Cycle Show. The Evo is an update of Kinesis’ Aithein aluminium race bike and features increased tyre clearance (now 28mm) and a revised geometry said to improve the handling.

We spotted the Kinesis Aithein Evo at Eurobike – it’s a stunning machine well worth checking out for yourself

If getting off the beaten track is more your thing, you can also take a look at the Tripster AT, launched earlier this year as Kinesis’ aluminium adventure bike.

Stand: H19

Garmin Edge 1030 computer

The Garmin Edge 1030 also broke cover at Eurobike. The tech firm’s latest flagship computer features an updated interface, with a bigger screen and better battery lift.

Get hands-on with the new Garmin Edge 1030 computer

New features include ‘Trendline’, which analyses the millions of miles uploaded to Garmin Connect to suggest bike-friendly routes. Still, the best way to understand the 1030 will be to get hands-on at the show.

Stand: A41

Sponsored by

Share

Topics:

The Cycle Show 2017

Related Articles

Trade Shows

Ridley launch Noah SL Disc with cable-free front-end; new Fenix SLX Disc lighter than ever

Super-slick Noah and lightweight Fenix added to Ridley range for 2018

Ridley launch Noah SL Disc Aero+ with cable-free front-end; new Fenix SLX Disc lighter than ever before
Trade Shows

Genesis reveal Fugio 'road plus' bike with 50c tyres and Volare Disc frameset

We take a sneak peek at two of Genesis Bikes' latest creations

Genesis reveal Fugio 'road plus' bike with 50c tyres and Volare Disc frameset
Trade Shows

'Just take my money!' 14 of the best-looking bikes from Eurobike

Jaw-dropping bikes from Wilier, De Rosa, Bianchi, Merida, Ridley, Colnago and more

'Just take my money!' 14 of the best-looking bikes from Eurobike ready to lighten your wallet
Trade Shows

Merida launch the Silex, their 'most versatile road bike ever'

Touring, bike-packing, gravel, commuting and road bike rolled into one

Merida launch the Silex, their 'most versatile road bike ever'
Trade Shows

NeilPryde's first disc brake frame, the Bura Disc, breaks cover

Disc-ready frame comes with 1,050g claimed weight and early 2018 release date

NeilPryde's first disc brake frame, the Bura Disc, breaks cover
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production