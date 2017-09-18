Cycle Show 2017 preview: what to see from LOOK, Giro, Condor, Garmin, Genesis, Cannondale, Kinesis and more - Road Cycling UK

The Cycle Show returns to Birmingham’s NEC Arena this week, with the industry’s biggest brands showcasing the best of their 2018 gear. With stunning new bikes or innovative kit wherever you look, and big-name guests including Eddy Merckx, Vincenzo Nibali and Jason Kenny, the Cycle Show is, as ever, the hottest ticket in town for two-wheeled aficionados.

And with ten per cent off for RoadCyclingUK readers if you use the code RCUKPC when booking tickets online, you would be mad to miss out.

But what should you be looking out for once you get there? We’ve picked out some of the must-see bikes and kit being showcased at this year’s Cycle Show.

Check out Giro’s barmy knitted shoes at the Cycle Show

Giro knitted footwear

Knitted footwear has officially become a ‘thing’ in cycling and Giro – already purveyors of stylish cycling footwear – are at the forefront having launched the Xnetic Knit range at Eurobike.

Will the Xnetic Knit design, said to offer a ‘sock-like’ fit, stand up to the wear and tear of cycling in British weather conditions? That remains to be seen, but what we’re very sure of is they’re certainly eye-catching.

Stand: H45 [Zyro-Fisher]