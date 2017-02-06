The Merida we have here is, give or take a couple of component tweaks, the same bike used by Lampre-Merida in 2016. While this bike is painted in Lampre-Merida colour, and Merida now supply the new Bahrain-Merida team, the frame remains the same for 2017. We expect to see Bahrain-Merida on the Scultura Disc at some point this season.

The frame

Let’s take a closer look at that frame, then. Merida offer the Scultura Disc in two varieties: the CF4 and CF2. The former is the pro-level frame of the Scultura Disc Team and it comes with a claimed weight of 900g and the kind of aggressive geometry you’d expect from a bike ridden at the highest level. Whereas the CF4 is pitched squarely at racers, the CF2, which still comes with a claimed frame weight of less than 1kg, offers a more accessible entry into the Scultura Disc range, thanks to the more relaxed geometry.

The Scultura Disc looks very similar to the rim brake version but Merida have tweaked the carbon layup around the fork and rear triangle to account for the one-sided braking forces that come from discs. The chainstays have also been extended by 8mm to offer more tyre clearance (the Scultura Disc comfortably takes a 28mm tyre, as fitted on our test bike), but that’s only an increase from 400mm to 408mm, helping to keep the handling lively and the acceleration snappy.