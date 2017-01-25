Tom Boonen becomes first pro to win using disc brakes - Road Cycling UK

Tom Boonen becomes first pro to win using disc brakes

Boonen wins in Argentina on Specialized Venge ViAS Disc - the bike he previously hailed as the best he's ever had

Tom Boonen’s decision to ride solely with disc brakes in 2017 looks to have paid off, after the former world champion kick-started his final professional season by becoming the first pro rider to win on a disc-brake bike.

Boonen sprinted to victory on stage two of the Vuelta a San Juan on his Specialized Venge ViAS Disc and took to Instagram to once again hail the technology.

The UCI restarted their disc brake trial this season, after a gruesome injury to Fran Ventoso at Paris-Roubaix last year, caused by a disc rotor, forced a temporary halt.

But Tornado Tom has thrown his backing behind disc brakes, calling his Venge ViAS Disc – one of the first fully-fledged, disc-equipped aero road bikes, the ‘best bike I ever had’ over the winter.

First victory of the year! Proud to be the first pro to win a race on my #venge with #discbrakes. I have been a big fan of this massive improvement from the start. @iamspecialized_road it doesn’t only adds safety it also gives you better control of the bike braking into corners. #dirtyfaceswinraces

A photo posted by tom boonen (@bomtoonen) on

And while that could be put down to putting in a good word for his sponsors, Boonen has now put those words into action with victory in Argentina.

The Belgian later took to Instagram to write: “Proud to be the first pro to win a race on my #venge with #discbrakes.

“I have been a big fan of this massive improvement from the start. It doesn’t only add safety, [but] also gives you better control of the bike braking into corners.”

Boonen is set to retire at the end of the season, and the 113th pro win of his career ensures he will do so having won at least once in all 15 of the seasons he has raced with the QuickStep team.

