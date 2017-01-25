Tom Boonen becomes first pro to win using disc brakes - Road Cycling UK

Tom Boonen’s decision to ride solely with disc brakes in 2017 looks to have paid off, after the former world champion kick-started his final professional season by becoming the first pro rider to win on a disc-brake bike.

Boonen sprinted to victory on stage two of the Vuelta a San Juan on his Specialized Venge ViAS Disc and took to Instagram to once again hail the technology.

The UCI restarted their disc brake trial this season, after a gruesome injury to Fran Ventoso at Paris-Roubaix last year, caused by a disc rotor, forced a temporary halt.

But Tornado Tom has thrown his backing behind disc brakes, calling his Venge ViAS Disc – one of the first fully-fledged, disc-equipped aero road bikes, the ‘best bike I ever had’ over the winter.