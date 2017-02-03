Pearl Izumi PRO Barrier Lite jacket - review - Road Cycling UK

The waist features an elasticated band with silicone patches for retention, while the front zipper is the same flouro green as the rear pocket, keeping a little front visibility along with the Pearl Izumi logo, which is also reflective.

The collar even features a chin guard, which helps not only exclude draughts but keep things comfortable. In fact, frankly, for a packable jacket it’s properly stocked up, even without the luxury of a zipped valuables pocket.

What’s most impressive though, is the overall fit. In the medium size on test, it’s snug but not restrictively so, and is therefore very comfortable to wear.

Naturally, if you wanted a little extra ‘breathing room’, a large will suit you if you straddle between a medium and large sizing, but the stretchability of the overall product thanks to the aforementioned torso panels means that it’s a decision you can realistically make.

The elasticated cuffs help keep any draughts out

The cut is slim, although not restrictively so, and features a longer back for splash protection; always a welcome addition in any jacket product designed to keep water at bay.

The fit extends to the arms, which are – joy of joys – long enough to not ride up when in the drops or on the hoods, and feature a half-elasticated cuff for further draught exclusion.

Conclusion

Overall, the Pearl Izumi PRO Lite jacket is an impressive piece of kit. Naturally, you pay for it to some extent with an RRP of £89.99, but it justifies it. And, if you shop around currently you can get it for half that – and for such a feature-laden, genuinely packable jacket, that’s very good value.

Pros

Convincingly waterproof

Packed with features, yet packable

Great all-round fit

Cons