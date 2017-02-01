Pearl Izumi Pro Escape Thermal jersey - review - Road Cycling UK

The Pearl Izumi Pro Escape Thermal Jersey stands out for its retro looks and tailored fit. But don’t let the appearance deceive you – this is a warm, technical jersey with many clever design touches.

As first impressions go, the Pro Escape didn’t fill me confidence – the wool-like acrylic/polyester mix fabric felt cheap to touch and its packaging does it no favours.

Out on the bike, however, you’re able to appreciate the synthetics’ thermal properties – the jersey is much warmer than its thickness would suggest. Plus, after a couple of wash cycles, the material beds in for a much better feel.