Pearl Izumi Pro Barrier WxB Shoe Cover - review - Road Cycling UK

Shoe Covers

Pearl Izumi Pro Barrier WxB Shoe Cover – review

Warm and durable shoe covers that will get you noticed and keep your feet dry

The Pro Barrier WxB Shoe Covers are a heavy-duty option that in all but the lowest temperatures make the winter shoe redundant.

Durable with an externally glossy, fleece-lined material and double-stitched throughout, these aren’t a pair of overshoes you are going be worried about while hopping over a fence mid-winter ride.

Most cyclists will have struggled with the fit of an overshoe at some point. Typically the first ‘test fit’ will involve the under section snagging on the cleat, then much cringing while a heavily strained zip at bursting point is persuaded upwards one tooth at a time.

Pearl Izumi’s PRO Barrier WxB shoe covers replace the zip with heavy duty velcro for an easier fit (Pic: Michelle Arthurs/Factory Media)
  • Price: £44.99
  • Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
  • Size tested: L
  • Colours: Yellow, Black
  • Website: www.pearlizumi.co.uk

For the Pro Barrier WxB Shoe Covers, Pearl iZumi have decided to dispense with the zip and replace it with heavy duty Velcro that’s up to two inches wide.

What this gives you is adjustability in the fit, particularly in tightness around the heel and ankle.

It almost feels like cheating – is it a real winter ride if you haven’t struggled with your overshoes on the doorstep? But it really makes a lot of sense.

Potential downsides to the Velcro are either OCD related – i.e. doubts on whether the Velcro is in the optimal position – or longevity.

The Pro Barrier WxB Shoe Cover materials feel durable enough to last multiple seasons, but will Velcro under stress perform to the same level after a couple of years?

On to performance and, fortunately for this review, if not for myself, the first ride-out with the Pro Barrier WxB Shoe Covers degraded into a particularly cold, wet and filthy winter afternoon and it is credit to the Pro Barriers my feet were about the only things still working by the end.

Pearl iZumi’s Pro Barrier WxB fabric does a great job of keeping your feet dry. The main seam that runs up the front of the shoe is taped externally and impervious to rain.

Of course overshoes will never be completely waterproof in a downpour, overall thermal efficiency is the ultimate priority. Here the inner fabric is fleece lined and not overly bulky.

The Pro Barrier WxB Shoe Covers are rated for a temperature range of 0 to 10 degrees. I used these with summer race shoes at the low end of that scale and felt the insulation was still adequate.

The Pro Barrier WxB shoe covers are a great option for winter riding (pic: Michelle Arthurs/Factory Media)

Yellow and black colour options are both available. The luminosity of the yellows was impressive and felt a real benefit in murky riding conditions – these would be ideal for any commuter.

For a more discreet look, the black colour option compensates with additional reflective elements for nighttime visibility.

Conclusion

The Pro Barrier WxB Shoe Covers are a great option for any winter riding, designed for riders tired of fragile overshoes and playing Russian roulette with the zip. They keep feet comfortable for many miles whilst being visible to passing motorists.

Pros

  • Durable materials and build
  • The yellow option are hard to miss
  • Tough toe section
  • Very weather resistant

 

Cons

  • Not sure how well the Velcro will be working a couple years down the line

