Pearl Izumi Pro Barrier WxB Shoe Cover - review - Road Cycling UK

The Pro Barrier WxB Shoe Covers are a heavy-duty option that in all but the lowest temperatures make the winter shoe redundant.

Durable with an externally glossy, fleece-lined material and double-stitched throughout, these aren’t a pair of overshoes you are going be worried about while hopping over a fence mid-winter ride.

Most cyclists will have struggled with the fit of an overshoe at some point. Typically the first ‘test fit’ will involve the under section snagging on the cleat, then much cringing while a heavily strained zip at bursting point is persuaded upwards one tooth at a time.

Pearl Izumi’s PRO Barrier WxB shoe covers replace the zip with heavy duty velcro for an easier fit (Pic: Michelle Arthurs/Factory Media)

Price: £44.99

Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL

Size tested: L

Colours: Yellow, Black

Website: www.pearlizumi.co.uk

For the Pro Barrier WxB Shoe Covers, Pearl iZumi have decided to dispense with the zip and replace it with heavy duty Velcro that’s up to two inches wide.

What this gives you is adjustability in the fit, particularly in tightness around the heel and ankle.

It almost feels like cheating – is it a real winter ride if you haven’t struggled with your overshoes on the doorstep? But it really makes a lot of sense.