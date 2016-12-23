Pearl Izumi Pro Softshell Lite Glove - review - Road Cycling UK

Pearl Izumi’s PRO Softshell Lite Gloves are very much on the ‘lite’ side of a winter glove. Comfortable and without bulk, they are a fine proposition on dry, mild days but, as you might expect, can find themselves out of their depth when the weather deteriorates.

The gloves feature Pearl Izumi’s PRO Softshell fabric with a DWR finish in order to provide wind and water protection. The wind resistance felt reasonable and kept out the cold on brisk rides. However I was left disappointed with the water resistance when my hands became wet and cold in well under an hour on a drizzly ride. Granted the finish isn’t claimed to be waterproof, but I expect a water resistant winter glove to stay mostly dry for at least an hour.