Pinnacle Lithium 10th Anniversary photo competition winner announced - Road Cycling UK

Share

Gear

Pinnacle Lithium 10th Anniversary photo competition winner announced

Who has come out top in our competition to win a Pinnacle Lithium 10th Anniversary bike worth £950?

Over the past three weeks our photo competition to win a Pinnacle Lithium 10th Anniversary bike has attracted hundreds of fantastic entries – and now it’s time to announce the winner.

We asked you to share a photo or video from one of your bike rides and we’ve been blown away by the quality of entries, with images which capture everything from the outright natural beauty of cycling, to the solidarity and community shared between riders. We’ve seen photos which show our readers sharing their love for cycling with friends and family, as well as images which capture the peace and tranquility of a solo ride.

And our winner, Instagram user @garryfrazer, does just that, with a stunningly eerie photo from a morning ride, with the sun rising and trees shrouded in mist. We’ve also included some of our other favourite entries which show the beauty, adventure and variety that makes us love cycling, so scroll down and take a look.

Otherwise, be sure to check out Pinnacle’s range of special edition 10th Anniversary bikes, from the commuter-focused Lithium which acted as our prize, to the Dolomite road bike, via the Arkose gravel machine.

Winner – @garryfrazer

Morning cycle #nofilterneeded #pinnacledayout

A post shared by Garry Frazer (@garryfrazer) on

Commended entries

#pinnacledayout scenic route home from my mum’s

A post shared by Helen Wilkie (@helenthewilk) on

Love after work rides around Brechfa #mtb #brechfaforest #brechfa #liv #howiescape #howiliv #bike #mountainbiking #pinnacledayout

A post shared by Beth L (@bethan_lo) on

#pinnacledayout #cycling #sunset #tunnel #bikes #rider #dog #sun #shadow #dogsofig

A post shared by @vapingirl83 on

Who Ya Gonna Call ???? #stravaride #pinnacledayout #hackinblack #outsideisfree

A post shared by Nigel Crissell (@nigel182) on




Share

Topics:

Evans Cycles Pinnacle

Related Articles

Gear News

Pinnacle launch limited edition 10th anniversary bikes - and your chance to win a Pinnacle Lithium worth £950

Pinnacle's Dolomite, Arkose and Lithium bikes get an anniversary makeover - and you can win a limited edition Lithium

Pinnacle launch limited edition 10th anniversary bikes - and your chance to win a Pinnacle Lithium worth £950
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production