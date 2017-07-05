Pinnacle Lithium 10th Anniversary photo competition winner announced - Road Cycling UK

Over the past three weeks our photo competition to win a Pinnacle Lithium 10th Anniversary bike has attracted hundreds of fantastic entries – and now it’s time to announce the winner.

We asked you to share a photo or video from one of your bike rides and we’ve been blown away by the quality of entries, with images which capture everything from the outright natural beauty of cycling, to the solidarity and community shared between riders. We’ve seen photos which show our readers sharing their love for cycling with friends and family, as well as images which capture the peace and tranquility of a solo ride.

And our winner, Instagram user @garryfrazer, does just that, with a stunningly eerie photo from a morning ride, with the sun rising and trees shrouded in mist. We’ve also included some of our other favourite entries which show the beauty, adventure and variety that makes us love cycling, so scroll down and take a look.

Otherwise, be sure to check out Pinnacle’s range of special edition 10th Anniversary bikes, from the commuter-focused Lithium which acted as our prize, to the Dolomite road bike, via the Arkose gravel machine.

Morning cycle #nofilterneeded #pinnacledayout A post shared by Garry Frazer (@garryfrazer) on Jun 14, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

Commended entries

#pinnacledayout scenic route home from my mum’s A post shared by Helen Wilkie (@helenthewilk) on Jul 3, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

Love after work rides around Brechfa #mtb #brechfaforest #brechfa #liv #howiescape #howiliv #bike #mountainbiking #pinnacledayout A post shared by Beth L (@bethan_lo) on May 24, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

Who Ya Gonna Call ???? #stravaride #pinnacledayout #hackinblack #outsideisfree A post shared by Nigel Crissell (@nigel182) on Jun 30, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

#pinnacledayout Our bike packing holiday round Glen Affric in Scotland, it was stunning ! pic.twitter.com/kn4tiFV02t — Jayne K (@JayneK5) July 3, 2017

I need a bike that does it all -from trying to keep up with my husband’s road bike, to 2 wheeled adventures with the kids #pinnacledayout pic.twitter.com/xrIwrMcWjN — Sarah Thomas (@SarahThomas49) July 3, 2017

Completed the way of the roses tour this weekend 170 miles! Coast to coast ???????? #pinnacledayout pic.twitter.com/QExiOE4v2t — Andrea Jane Smith (@Balamuti12) June 29, 2017







