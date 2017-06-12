Pinnacle launch limited edition 10th anniversary bikes - and your chance to win a Pinnacle Lithium worth £900 - Road Cycling UK

Pinnacle launched back in 2007 and to celebrate its ten year anniversary the British brand has unveiled a range of limited edition bikes covering three of Pinnacle’s most popular models: the Dolomite road bike, the Arkose adventure bike and the Lithium commuter bike.

We showed you Pinnacle’s 2017 range in October last year but the special edition bikes, which will be available in strictly limited numbers in Evans Cycles stores, turn it up to 11 by offering one-off specifications and unique features. The Dolomite, for example, introduces an integrated front and rear dynamo light system, along with custom mudguards.

Pinnacle have launched three limited edition bikes to celebrate their tenth anniversary (Pic: Evans Cycles)

“The Pinnacle 10th Year Limited Edition models take proven formulas and pump up their volumes – more of what makes them work, more creative details and more unique values,” says Pinnacle head designer, James Olsen. “These bikes are our expression of what each model category could be if we went a step or two further.”

Let’s take a closer look at each of the bikes then. We’ve also teamed up with Evans Cycles to give you the chance to win a Pinnacle Lithium bike worth £900 – see further down the page for more details on that.