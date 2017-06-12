Pinnacle launch limited edition 10th anniversary bikes - and your chance to win a Pinnacle Lithium worth £900 - Road Cycling UK

Pinnacle launch limited edition 10th anniversary bikes – and your chance to win a Pinnacle Lithium worth £900

Pinnacle's Dolomite, Arkose and Lithium bikes get an anniversary makeover - and you can win a limited edition Lithium

Pinnacle launched back in 2007 and to celebrate its ten year anniversary the British brand has unveiled a range of limited edition bikes covering three of Pinnacle’s most popular models: the Dolomite road bike, the Arkose adventure bike and the Lithium commuter bike.

We showed you Pinnacle’s 2017 range in October last year but the special edition bikes, which will be available in strictly limited numbers in Evans Cycles stores, turn it up to 11 by offering one-off specifications and unique features. The Dolomite, for example, introduces an integrated front and rear dynamo light system, along with custom mudguards.

Pinnacle have launched three limited edition bikes to celebrate their tenth anniversary (Pic: Evans Cycles)

“The Pinnacle 10th Year Limited Edition models take proven formulas and pump up their volumes – more of what makes them work, more creative details and more unique values,” says Pinnacle head designer, James Olsen. “These bikes are our expression of what each model category could be if we went a step or two further.”

Let’s take a closer look at each of the bikes then. We’ve also teamed up with Evans Cycles to give you the chance to win a Pinnacle Lithium bike worth £900 – see further down the page for more details on that.

Pinnacle Dolomite 10th Year Limited Edition

The Dolomite is Pinnacle’s disc-equipped road bike – designed as a practical, year-round machine with British riders in mind, thanks to the inclusion of disc brakes, wide tyre clearance and mudguard mounts, all based around a tough aluminium frame.

Pinnacle’s Dolomite 10th Year Limited Edition road bike includes dynamo front and rear lights, as well as full mudguards. The ideal year-round bike?(Pic: Evans Cycles)

As we’ve already mention, the limited edition bike steps things up a notch by including full mudguards and an internally-wired front and rear dynamo light system.

“This is a bike to be ridden in all weather, at any time of day,” says Olsen.

Otherwise, the bike gets a Shimano 105 groupset with Shimano Ultegra-level BR-RS805 hydraulic disc brakes. The brushed aluminium frame also gets a clear coat lacquer to ensure a smart finish.

Price: £1,700

Pinnacle Arkose 10th Year Limited Edition

The Arkose has been part of the Pinnacle range since 2010 and is a prime example of how the brand is willing to try something different. While nearly every bike brand now has an adventure or gravel bike, the Arkose was among the first.

Road or off-road, the Arkose is up to the task (Pic: Evans Cycles)

“This bike is for the rides or the places that make other drop bar all-road bikes submit too soon,” says Olsen. “A true cross-genre bike for go-anywhere rides.”

Pinnacle have dressed the limited edition bike in Shimano’s XT Di2 1×11 mountain bike drivetrain, making this the first Arkose to offer electronic shifting, while TRP Hylex hydraulic disc brakes provide the stopping power. The tyres have been upgraded, too, with Pinnacle fitting a set of fine-looking WTB Riddler 45c tyres with tan sidewalls.

“Tyres keep getting bigger on all-road bikes and 45c is around the optimum – not too big or MTB-like,” says Olsen. “The WTB Riddler 45s are perfect, surprisingly quick on road as well as making a huge difference to the off-road ability.”

And that’s the secret of the Arkose – it’s a bike designed to handle just about anything you throw at it, regarding of the type of riding you do.

Price: £1,750

Pinnacle Lithium 10th Year Limited Edition

The Lithium is Pinnacle’s commuter bike and, like all Pinnacle machines, it’s designed to bring both form and function to the table. “The [Lithium] is more street than ever before yet still takes you off the tarmac with ease whenever,” says Olsen.

The limited edition Lithium has a dynamo front light and luggage rack (Pic: Evans Cycles)

This bike is about getting from A to B in comfort, safety and style, and Pinnacle have added a Son Edelux II dynamo front light to the limited edition Lithium. There’s also a new front rack.

“The dynamo gives you permanent front light power as well as a traffic-friendly beam pattern just like a car’s headlight, and the rack is just asking to carry either your work gear or anything you may need for that quick escape,” says Olsen.

On top of that, Pinnacle have given the Lithium a 3M reflective paintjob. As for the spec, you get a nine-speed Shimano Alivio drivetrain and Continental Double Fighter III 2″ tyres, making this a setup which puts in a bid as the ultimate flat-bar commuting machine.

“Being seen is so important in evenings and at night but often I like to just jump on a bike with my normal clothes on, knowing the bike is visible and [the Lithium] makes that so easy,” adds Olsen.

Price: £900

Win a Pinnacle Lithium 10th Year Limited Edition bike worth £900

Like the sound of that? RoadCyclingUK and sister-site Total Women’s Cycling have teamed up with Evans Cycles to give you the chance to win a Pinnacle Lithium 10th Year Limited Edition bike worth £900.

All you have to upload a picture or video from your commute, ride or bike-based adventure to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and use the hashtag #pinnacledayout

We’ve teamed up with Evans Cycles to give you the chance to win a Pinnacle Lithium 10th Year Limited Edition bike (Pic: Evans Cycles)

You don’t have to be riding a Pinnacle bike – we just want to see and hear about your two-wheeled adventures. The competition will close on July 13 and, as well as one reader winning a limited edition Lithium, we’ll also show you the best entries.

All that’s left is for you to get riding. Good luck!

