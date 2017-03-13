Rapha's Monuments competition returns - Road Cycling UK

Furthermore, all entrants will receive a 20 per cent discount to use on the Rapha site, with prizes awarded as outlined below after each race. A ballot will take place in the event of multiple winning guesses.

Entry opens on Tuesday (March 14) at www.rapha.cc/win.

The prize for anybody guessing the correct winning time at Saturday’s Milan-San Remo is a three-day, five-star cycling holiday with the Rapha Cycling Club – including flights, Rapha Cycling Club kit and membership for a year.

The winning guess for the Tour of Flanders, meanwhile, will one lucky fan a Canyon Endurace CF SL Disc 8.0 road bike worth £1,799, while for Paris-Roubaix you are guessing for the chance to win a Rapha Travel Randonnée – Rapha Travel’s signature departures to some of the world’s leading cycling destinations.

The Randonnée includes an average of 150km riding per day, fully supported on and off the bike, alongside luxury accommodation (food and drink included), mechanical support, massage and luxury.

Finally, correct winning guesses for Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Giro di Lombardia will see you kitted out in full Rapha garb thanks to a £1,000 voucher for the former and a set of custom-designed kit (including jersey and bib shorts) for the latter.

To enter, or to view the full terms and conditions, visit www.rapha.cc/win.