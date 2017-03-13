Rapha's Monuments competition returns - Road Cycling UK

Saturday’s Milan-San Remo marks the first pro cycling Monument of the season, and to celebrate Rapha’s Monuments competition – with some incredible cycling prizes up for grabs – is back.

The premium performance roadwear brand is challenging cycling fans to predict the winning time of each of the five Monuments – Milan-San Remo (March 18), Tour of Flanders (April 2), Paris-Roubaix (April 9), Liege-Bastogne-Liege (April 23) and Giro di Lombardia (October 7).

And among the prizes on offer for guessing the winning times are a Rapha Travel trip, Canyon Endurace CF SL Disc 8.0 road bike and Rapha kit.

Rapha are offering cycling fans a chance to win incredible cycling prizes by guessing the winning time of cycling’s five biggest one-day races (pic – Rapha)

Furthermore, all entrants will receive a 20 per cent discount to use on the Rapha site, with prizes awarded as outlined below after each race. A ballot will take place in the event of multiple winning guesses.

Entry opens on Tuesday (March 14) at www.rapha.cc/win.

The prize for anybody guessing the correct winning time at Saturday’s Milan-San Remo is a three-day, five-star cycling holiday with the Rapha Cycling Club – including flights, Rapha Cycling Club kit and membership for a year.

The winning guess for the Tour of Flanders, meanwhile, will one lucky fan a Canyon Endurace CF SL Disc 8.0 road bike worth £1,799, while for Paris-Roubaix you are guessing for the chance to win a Rapha Travel Randonnée – Rapha Travel’s signature departures to some of the world’s leading cycling destinations.

The Randonnée includes an average of 150km riding per day, fully supported on and off the bike, alongside luxury accommodation (food and drink included), mechanical support, massage and luxury.

Finally, correct winning guesses for Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Giro di Lombardia will see you kitted out in full Rapha garb thanks to a £1,000 voucher for the former and a set of custom-designed kit (including jersey and bib shorts) for the latter.

To enter, or to view the full terms and conditions, visit www.rapha.cc/win.

