RCUK’s Best Buys – this week’s hottest deals

Gear News

Our round-up of this week's best road cycling deals

Welcome to RCUK’s best buys, our exclusive round-up of all the latest – and greatest – offers from our partners. Are you after the best new kit at some great low prices? Then look no further. Check out the latest offers below.

This week’s best buys include offers on Mavic, Continental and Trek, while there are also savings to be found on bike lights, apparel and more. To find out more about each offer, or to get buying, just click on the link above the picture, or the picture itself.

 

Sport Pursuit

Attiq Cycling – up to 68% off

Up to 68% Off Attiq Cycling – Powered by SportPursuit.

Stylish cycling sets, bibs & jerseys.

Sub Sports Compression – up to 62% off

Up to 62% Off Sub Sports Compression – Powered by SportPursuit.

All weather compression for ultimate performance.

 

Bike Lights – up to 69% off

Up to 69% Off Bike Lights – Powered by SportPursuit.

Unbeatable offers on bike lights.

Wheelbase

Trek Domane 4.0 Disc, inc. full mudguards – was £1,399, now £899 plus free shipping

Trek Domane 4.0 Disc, inc. full mudguards – was £1,399, now £899 plus free shipping

Save £500 on the all-important winter bike from Trek, while stocks last. A comfortable and reliable winter bike will help make those winter miles all the more enjoyable and not leave you freezing on the roadside. The Trek Domane 4.0 has it all: from the high quality Trek OCLV carbon frame, to the vibration-dampening IsoSpeed decoupler. Disc brakes and through-axles massively boost your stopping power and control and, to finish, the bike comes supplied with full length mudguards.

Cannondale Teramo helmet – was £69.99, now £45

Cannondale Teramo helmet – was £69.99, now £45

Save 36 per cent on the Cannondale Teramo helmet – reduced in price from £69.99 to just £45. Cannondale’s helmet designers took a cue from car manufacturers when building the cone-shaped impact-absorbing zones into their helmets, with the Teramo featuring two-layered, co-molded EPS foam with high- and low-density foam zones to disperse and redirect the force of an impact.

JE James Cycles

Specialized Pro Wind Jacket Gore Windstopper – was £139.99, now £39.99

Specialized Pro Wind Jacket Gore Windstopper – was £139.99, now £39.99

A jacket to keep you warm and comfortable, thanks to the Windstopper protection. Fully made of Windstopper Active Shell – lightweight, windproof, water resistant and quick-drying. Full-length zipper with inner flap. Reflective piping on the back insert. Semi-form fit.

Continental Grand Prix 4000S 25mm Folding Tyre – was £49.95, now £28

Continental Grand Prix 4000S 25mm Folding Tyre – was £49.95, now £28

The Grand Prix 4000S II is the reference racing tyre in the road bike market and has gone through numerous stages of evolution.

Mavic CXR Ultimate helmet – was £150, now £60

Mavic CXR Ultimate helmet – was £150, now £60

An everyday aero racing helmet that maximizes speed but with 28 air vents to maintain ventilation.

RCUK Best Buys

