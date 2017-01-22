RCUK's Best Buys - this week's hottest deals

Share

RCUK Best Buys cover image

Gear News

RCUK’s Best Buys – this week’s hottest deals

Our round-up of this week's best road cycling deals

Welcome to RCUK’s best buys, our exclusive round-up of all the latest – and greatest – offers from our partners. Are you after the best new kit at some great low prices? Then look no further. Check out the latest offers below.

Welcome to RCUK’s best buys, our exclusive round-up of all the latest – and greatest – offers from our partners. Are you after the best new kit at some great low prices? Then look no further. Check out the latest offers below.

This week’s best buys include 40% off at Après Vélo and great savings on bikes in the JE James sale.

 

Après Vélo

40% OFF STOREWIDE

40% OFF STOREWIDE at Après Vélo
40% OFF STOREWIDE at Après Vélo

Outlet items excluded. Valid only until 30th January. Simply enter the code RCUK40 into the discount code box at checkout. Shop the Sale.

40% OFF ALL SOCKS

40% OFF ALL SOCKS at Après Vélo
40% OFF ALL SOCKS at Après Vélo

Valid only until 30th January. Simply enter the code RCUK40 into the discount code box at checkout. Shop the Sale.

 

40% OFF ALL RIDING GEAR

40% OFF ALL RIDING GEAR at Après Vélo
40% OFF ALL RIDING GEAR at Après Vélo

Valid only until 30th January. Simply enter the code RCUK40 into the discount code box at checkout. Shop the Sale.

JE James

10% Back On 2017 Bikes in the JE James Cycles Sale

10% Back On 2017 Bikes in the JE James Cycles Sale
10% Back On 2017 Bikes in the JE James Cycles Sale

Money back on 2017 bikes in Rider Reward Points to spend at
jejamescycles.com. Terms and conditions apply. Offer not in conjunction with any other offer including but not exclusive to 0% Finance, gift vouchers, cycle-to-work and discount codes.

Bontrager Rhythm Stormshell Waterproof Jacket – RRP £149.99, now £65.00

Bontrager Rhythm Stormshell Waterproof Jacket - RRP £149.99, now £65.00
Bontrager Rhythm Stormshell Waterproof Jacket – RRP £149.99, now £65.00

When your ride starts out with overcast skies, but turns into a blinding deluge mid-ride, your trust in the waterproof Rhythm Stormshell mountain bike jacket will be rewarded. Taped seams and breathable fabric will keep your core dry and your mind at ease.

 

Garmin Edge 820 Explore bike computer – RRP £279.98, now £250.00

Garmin Edge 820 Explore bike computer - RRP £279.98, now £250.00
Garmin Edge 820 Explore bike computer – RRP £279.98, now £250.00

The Garmin Edge 820 Explore is a younger sibling to the Edge 820, however that doesn’t mean that its any slower or less capable. Adventurers and touring riders, get ready to experience Edge 820 Explore.

Share

Topics:

RCUK Best Buys

Related Articles

Chapeau Thermal Jersey review, pic - Jim Clarkson/Factory Media
Reviews

Chapeau! Thermal jersey - review

Retro-inspired update on classic winter jersey performs well across a range of temperatures

Chapeau! Thermal jersey - review
Gear

Fifteen of the best 2017 road bikes for £1,000-£1,500

The market is packed with bikes at this competitive value-for-money price point. We’ve selected 15 of the best for your consideration.

Fifteen of the best 2017 road bikes for £1,000-£1,500
Pro bike: Mark Cavendish's 2017 Cervelo S5 (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Race Tech

Pro bike: Mark Cavendish's Cervelo S5

How many times will we see this bike cross the line first in 2017?

Pro bike: Mark Cavendish's Cervelo S5 for the 2017 season
Chapeau Club Thermal bib tights, pic - Jim Clarkson/Factory Media
Reviews

Chapeau Club Thermal bib tights - review

Well-constructed tights with a great fit, but lacking real cold weather clout

Chapeau Club Thermal bib tights - review
Shimano S-Phyre clothing
Gear News

Shimano launch S-Phyre performance clothing to be worn by LottoNl-Jumbo

High-end clothing range includes a jersey, bib shorts, skinsuit, gloves and socks

Shimano launch S-Phyre performance clothing to be worn by LottoNl-Jumbo
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production