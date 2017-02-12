RCUK's Best Buys - this week's hottest deals

RCUK’s Best Buys – this week’s hottest deals

Our round-up of this week's best road cycling deals

Welcome to RCUK’s best buys, our exclusive round-up of all the latest – and greatest – offers from our partners. Are you after the best new kit at some great low prices? Then look no further. Check out the latest offers below.

This week’s best buys include bikes from JE James and the Garmin Edge 820 Explore GPS bike computer.

 

JE James

10% Back On 2017 Bikes in the JE James Cycles Sale

Money back on 2017 bikes in Rider Reward Points to spend at
jejamescycles.com. Terms and conditions apply. Offer not in conjunction with any other offer including but not exclusive to 0% Finance, gift vouchers, cycle-to-work and discount codes.

Bontrager Rhythm Stormshell Waterproof Jacket – RRP £149.99, now £65.00

When your ride starts out with overcast skies, but turns into a blinding deluge mid-ride, your trust in the waterproof Rhythm Stormshell mountain bike jacket will be rewarded. Taped seams and breathable fabric will keep your core dry and your mind at ease.

 

Garmin Edge 820 Explore bike computer – RRP £279.98, now £250.00

The Garmin Edge 820 Explore is a younger sibling to the Edge 820, however that doesn’t mean that its any slower or less capable. Adventurers and touring riders, get ready to experience Edge 820 Explore.

RCUK Best Buys

