Sportful SpeedSkin Silicone Bootie - review - Road Cycling UK

Sportful’s SpeedSkin Silicone Bootie is a lightweight, minimalist overshoe that offers excellent foul weather protection but limited thermal properties. It works very well when it comes to keeping water out, and the fit is intended to be close for getting every watt out of your ride.

The SpeedSkin design translates to a very light but fairly stretchy material which is easy enough to get on and off your shoes – though the prominent ratchet on the my road shoes did mean the Booties needed a good tug to get into place.

Alberto Contador helped with the original design apparently and the overshoes are constructed with taped seams to limit the potential entry points for water. Even after plenty of testing, the internal wide seal tape has stayed in place.