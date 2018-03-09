Shimano S-Phyre Insulated Shoe Covers - review - Road Cycling UK

Shimano has been expanding its flagship range of pro-level S-Phyre apparel over past couple of years, most recently with the launch of a new range of eyewear, and these S-Phyre Insulated Shoe Covers arrived ready for winter. They are exceptional overshoes for the most part, going a long way to justifying their top-end price tag.

The overshoes are made from a neoprene fabric with a rubberised outer. While most neoprene overshoes will take on water in heavy rain, even if the fabric itself continues to insulate your feet (much like a wetsuit), the neoprene used for the S-Phyre overshoes is 100 per cent waterproof. I’ve worn these in some fairly biblical conditions and nothing will get through. The seams are also bonded, so you’re well protected.

They are warm, too, using something called ‘Metallic Thermal Tech’. According to Shimano, the fabric is designed to “reflect infrared radiation released by the body. That radiation in turn warms up the layer of air between the fabric and the skin, helping to keep the temperature inside the clothing warm and comfortable.” We’re getting fairly techy here but the bottom line is Shimano’s S-Phyre overshoes kept my feet warm through the recent sub-zero blast.