Chapeau Winter Cap - review - Road Cycling UK

Devon-based brand's first foray into winter headwear is a winner, but it's not without some minor niggles
The Chapeau Winter Cap is a super-warm and very nicely made winter cap. Constructed from a toasty but breathable fabric, it offers great protection in cold weather, but there are a few slight drawbacks.
The Winter Cap is made up of two primary parts, with the main cap having a soft inner lining, complemented by a thick, ribbed, knitted band over the ears and rear. As soon as you put the hat on, you can feel it’s going to be warm – an early two-hour, sub-zero ride was much improved with the cap keeping my head and ears toasty throughout.
I did initially worry it might be too warm, but the soft lining is offset by the breathable, meshed interior which allows enough airflow to keep things comfortable.
The multi-panel construction ensures a good fit, though that is a little personal as the cap is only available in one size. It fitted me, but if you have a smaller head it may be too loose.
A slight drawback, however, is the bulky nature of the cap. It’s designed to be worn under a helmet but I found I was having to wind out the retention system to accommodate it.
If you want a thermal cap then you have to accept some bulk, but this isn’t the most streamlined option out there. The flip side is that it offers excellent warmth – the cap is ideal for the coldest rides. It also retains warmth well in wet weather, but prolonged rainfall will result in some water permeating the outer fabric.
Styling is simple and classic – as you would expect from Chapeau – although there is scope for adding reflective elements on the peak in future.
Conclusion
It’s hard to find much to fault about the Chapeau Winter Cap. It’s warm, comfortable and, for me personally, it fitted well. A slight reduction in bulk would be welcome, and perhaps some size options, but this is a really solid effort from Chapeau.
Pros
Plenty warm enough, but breathable too
Multi-panel construction offers a good fit
Cons
Slightly on the bulky side when used under a helmet
No size options – it fitted me, but be wary if you have a smaller head
