Chapeau Winter Cap - review - Road Cycling UK

The Chapeau Winter Cap is a super-warm and very nicely made winter cap. Constructed from a toasty but breathable fabric, it offers great protection in cold weather, but there are a few slight drawbacks.

The Winter Cap is made up of two primary parts, with the main cap having a soft inner lining, complemented by a thick, ribbed, knitted band over the ears and rear. As soon as you put the hat on, you can feel it’s going to be warm – an early two-hour, sub-zero ride was much improved with the cap keeping my head and ears toasty throughout.