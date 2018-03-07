Chapeau Tempo Thermal Bib Tights - review - Road Cycling UK

The fit is less compressive compared to other brands I’ve ridden, and this will probably appeal to first time riders or those who prefer a more relaxed cuts. The tights still follow the contours of the body and fit fairly snugly, but are not super close.

Specification

Price: £89.99

£89.99 Sizes: S-XXL

S-XXL Size tested: M

M Colours: Black/White

Black/White Website: Chapeau!

When I first put them on, the chamois felt very off position and I was concerned about how it would feel on the bike, but the balance of fit and comfort works perfectly fine. Personally, I prefer my bib tights a little more compressive but the added flexibility is the trade-off here, and that ensures they remain comfortable for all-day riding, café stops and all.

If I were to be super-critical, I found the tights to bunch a little around the ankle – a tapered or closer fit here would have solved that, but so too did using overshoes. Otherwise, consider moving down a size for a closer fit generally.

At the heart of the comfort is the chamois, of course – a Dolomiti-built piece, which is recommended for use up to five hours, plenty long enough for most riding.

The fabric is also Italian-made and is fleece-lined. There is no wind protection or water defence to speak of but, that said, when it was damp they did still offered warmth and adequate protection, especially if you are working hard.