Chapeau Tempo Thermal Bib Tights - review - Road Cycling UK

Legwear

Chapeau Tempo Thermal Bib Tights – review

These winter tights from Chapeau are good value and deliver fuss-free performance and comfort

Chapeau’s Tempo Thermal Bib Tights offer classic good looks and a no-nonsense design, making these a solid pair of tights for less than £90.

Chapeau claim the tights are ‘focussed on getting the basics right and not shouting about it’ – and after putting them to the test I’d say this is a fair claim.

They are well-constructed and good looking, so while there are no super-technical cuts or materials, the thermal fabric used is warm and offers some protection from moisture while wicking sweat away effectively.

The Chapeau Men’s Tempo Thermal Bib Tights offer fuss-free performance at an affordable price

The fit is less compressive compared to other brands I’ve ridden, and this will probably appeal to first time riders or those who prefer a more relaxed cuts. The tights still follow the contours of the body and fit fairly snugly, but are not super close.

  • Specification

  • Price: £89.99
  • Sizes: S-XXL
  • Size tested: M
  • Colours: Black/White
  • Website: Chapeau!

When I first put them on, the chamois felt very off position and I was concerned about how it would feel on the bike, but the balance of fit and comfort works perfectly fine. Personally, I prefer my bib tights a little more compressive but the added flexibility is the trade-off here, and that ensures they remain comfortable for all-day riding, café stops and all.

If I were to be super-critical, I found the tights to bunch a little around the ankle – a tapered or closer fit here would have solved that, but so too did using overshoes. Otherwise, consider moving down a size for a closer fit generally.

At the heart of the comfort is the chamois, of course – a Dolomiti-built piece, which is recommended for use up to five hours, plenty long enough for most riding.

The fabric is also Italian-made and is fleece-lined. There is no wind protection or water defence to speak of but, that said, when it was damp they did still offered warmth and adequate protection, especially if you are working hard.

The upper body, meanwhile, is crafted from a lighter mesh and this helps move moisture away when over a winter base layer. A short zipper helps with access for calls of nature, which is a nice touch, but the stretch of the fabric would make this quite easy anyway.

Meanwhile, the bib straps are broad and didn’t cause any problem while riding, sitting flat and distributing pressure evenly over the shoulders.

The tights are comfortable, thanks to the stretchy fabric and relaxed cut, and the pad is good for several hours in the saddle

Performance aside, I also like the subtle logo placements and all-round restrained branding – it adds to their functional air, with the tights focused solely on what they’re supposed to. You’ll just find a tab on the neck and an icon on the rear of the right leg.

Conclusion

The Chapeau Men’s Tempo Thermal Bib Tights are exactly as described by the brand – functional and no fuss, which is what you want from an essential piece of kit like this. The cut is definitely on the relaxed side – whether that works for you will depend on your personal preference – but otherwise these a good value tights which do the job in hand with little fuss.

Pros

  • Warm, functional bib tights
  • Good value for money
  • Restrained branding

Cons

  • Ankles a little too loose
Chapeau Men's Tempo Thermal Bib Tights
Chapeau Men's Tempo Thermal Bib Tights
Chapeau Men's Tempo Thermal Bib Tights
Chapeau Men's Tempo Thermal Bib Tights

