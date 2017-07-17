No Quarter Cycle Detailing Kit - review - Road Cycling UK

The kit is fortified by some other helpful tools too, including two microfibre cloths to wipe down your bike (make sure you avoid your drivetrain if you want to use each one more than once), a high-density wash sponge and a buff pad for the wax application.

The size of each – both of them surprisingly small – hints at the sparing quantities you need to use for both products. That’s ok, because that’s all you need for effective use, although having some high quality spares lying around will be helpful when the supplied sponges get dirty – which over time they inevitably do.

The brush is a nice addition, apparently designed to pick up dirt, wash out and be ready to go again. In reality, quite how it’s any better than a standard paint brush is beyond me, although it has a use in poking around difficult to reach spots, like the bottom bracket area and inside the dropouts.

The brush makes it easier to get into tricky spots on the frame

Conclusion

From the outset, I felt that £34.99 for the Cycle Detailing Kit was a lot to ask for when it doesn’t include any sort of chain cleaner or degreaser and has a wax product that is somewhat limited to use on gloss frames. That being said, the products included are of an excellent quality if used for their designed purpose, while there are some nice accessories to help you get the most out of them.

Pros

Excellent quality cleaning products

Nice frame-cleaning accessories

Cons