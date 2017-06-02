Pactimo Zero-Weight S/L base layer - review - Road Cycling UK

Pactimo are proud of their Colorado heritage, with the surrounding Rocky Mountains providing the testing ground for the Denver-based brand’s clothing. The Rockies have also provided the inspiration for the design of the Zero-Weight sleeveless base layer.

The design takes the form of a topographic map, focusing in on the mountains rising from the city of Boulder, just north of Denver and the epicentre of US cycling. It’s little surprise, given the quality of riding provided by the mountains to the west and flatlands to the east.

The Pactimo Zero-Weight is a super-light sleeveless base layer ideal for hot conditions – particularly if the road is also rising

In fact, you can clearly make out the sudden rise of the Rockies through the base layer’s contour lines, funneling through Boulder Canyon – the main route out of the city into the mountains.

The Zero-Weight is designed for when both the road and temperature rises. As the name suggests, the base layer is the lightest in the Pactimo range.