Pactimo Zero-Weight S/L base layer - review - Road Cycling UK

Base layers

Pactimo Zero-Weight S/L base layer – review

Super-light base layer from American brand Pactimo, ideal for hot summer riding

Pactimo are proud of their Colorado heritage, with the surrounding Rocky Mountains providing the testing ground for the Denver-based brand’s clothing. The Rockies have also provided the inspiration for the design of the Zero-Weight sleeveless base layer.

The design takes the form of a topographic map, focusing in on the mountains rising from the city of Boulder, just north of Denver and the epicentre of US cycling. It’s little surprise, given the quality of riding provided by the mountains to the west and flatlands to the east.

The Pactimo Zero-Weight is a super-light sleeveless base layer ideal for hot conditions – particularly if the road is also rising

In fact, you can clearly make out the sudden rise of the Rockies through the base layer’s contour lines, funneling through Boulder Canyon – the main route out of the city into the mountains.

The Zero-Weight is designed for when both the road and temperature rises. As the name suggests, the base layer is the lightest in the Pactimo range.

  • Specification

  • Price: £35.00
  • Sizes: S-XXXL
  • Size tested: M
  • Website: Pactimo

The base layer is made from 93 per cent polyester and seven per cent spandex, with a honeycomb texture designed, Pactimo say, to maximise wicking.

The low weight of the base layer means the fabric is very thin but this, combined with the construction, ensures it sits inconspicuously beneath a jersey and does a fine job at wicking sweat away from the skin. I’ve tested the Zero-Weight in temperatures in the mid-20s, on humid days both here in the UK and Gran Canaria, and have been grateful it’s been in my kit bag.

Wearing a base layer during the summer when the sun is beating down may sound strange but, while some riders prefer to ride bare-chested, a wicking undershirt helps lift sweat away from the skin, pulling moisture away from the body and working to keep your core relatively dry and comfortable. As an aside, a base layer will also prevent any irritation between the straps of your bib shorts and your skin.

You’ll also get a cooling effect if the base layer is exposed to the wind, which brings the design back in focus. A base layer may not be the most obvious place to add a little design flair to your kit, given that it will be hidden from view most of the time, but Pactimo have done so here, just like Hackney GT with the excellent Stars and Stripes base layer we’ve also reviewed. If it’s warm on a climb and your jersey is unzipped then you’ll get the full effect. Pactimo offer the Zero-Weight in white and green topographical designs, while there’s also a plain white option if that’s more your thing.

Pactimo offer the Zero-Weight is two topographical designs, as well as a plain white option

The fit is excellent and true to size – I typically wear a medium in race-fit kit and that’s the case here – and the fabric used is very soft, feeling almost like silk, so it sits comfortably next to the skin. One thing to note, however, is that the base layer comes up significantly shorter than any other I’ve tried. I don’t mind, as it reduces the amount of excess material which needs tucking into bib shorts, but if you prefer a more conventional fit or are particularly long in the torso, then it may be a problem.

Unzip the jersey on a climb for the full effect

Conclusion

The Pactimo Zero-Weight sleeveless base layer is ideal for hot summer rides, when staying comfortable in sticky conditions is top of the agenda. It’s extremely light and does an excellent job at wicking sweat, with a little design flair thrown into the mix, too. While I like the shorter-than-average cut, some riders may prefer a little extra length in the body.

Pros

  • Extremely lightweight
  • Ideal for hot, humid conditions
  • Adds a little design flair to the humble base layer
  • Form-fitting

Cons

  • Some riders may prefer a little extra length in the body
Pactimo Zero-Weight base layer
Pactimo Zero-Weight base layer
Pactimo Zero-Weight base layer

