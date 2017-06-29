Pactimo Summit Stratos bib shorts - review - Road Cycling UK

Pactimo call the Summit Stratos bib shorts ‘the 12-hour bibs’ and while you might not find us embarking on a 12-hour epic any time soon, we’d happily pull these shorts from the kit drawer for just about any ride – from a one-hour spin to a summer century. They are supremely comfortable.

Pactimo say the Summit Stratos shorts, which were added to the range this year, are designed with ultra-endurance events like the Cape Epic and Dirty Kanza in mind – rides which cover 690km and 325km respectively – but you don’t need to be doing those kind of distances to appreciate these.

The Pactimo Summit Stratos shorts are made from a fabric said to contain ceramic particles

The shorts are made from a ‘Cerami-K’ fabric said to contain ceramic particles. Pactimo say this aids temperature regulation and also offers additional protection in the event of a crash. We can’t vouch for the effectiveness of the ceramic element specifically in improving heat dissipation, other than to say the Summits are particularly lightweight and wick away moisture very effectively. They’re certainly an excellent option for warm weather riding. The low weight of the fabric in conjunction with the fit means that these shorts aren’t going to give you any irritation is the temperature is rising. As for crash protection, we haven’t tested that…