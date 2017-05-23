Madison RoadRace Premio short sleeve jersey – review
The Premio jersey from Madison’s RoadRace range is an excellent race fit jersey ready for the summer, but watch out if you have hairy arms
The Madison RoadRace Premio proves you don’t have to spend top dollar for a summer jersey which balances both style and performance, but the arm grippers stop it from scoring top marks.
The Premio jersey is from Madison’s RoadRace collection so the cut is snug. That said, this ‘pro rider developed’ jersey isn’t as restrictive as you may think. There’s no billowing or creases around the body, while even my wide shoulders don’t cause any pulling or restrictions across the chest.
While the main body is made of what Madison call ‘the finest Italian Lycra’, the side panels and under arms are fashioned of laser-holed mesh for additional cooling. That said, the Lycra itself is excellent at wicking away moisture on its own, but when the sun really beats down you can be assured the mesh panels will also do their job too.
Cooling is extended to the neckline in the form of a collar that internally is made of perforated mesh, similar to that on the side panels, while the outside is constructed using the same Lycra as the body. The result is a lightweight and flexible neckline that suits even me with my relatively wide neck, and means I’d happily use it for long days in the saddle too.
It’s all impressive so far, so let’s assess the details. These include a quality sprung-loaded zip which is easy to pull with one hand despite the thinness of the surrounding fabric, plus there are zipper guards at either end.
The jersey’s hem is naturally elasticated around the front thanks to the Lycra construction, while the back features an actual elastic hem with a grippy silicone band to help with jersey positioning.
It works well, even with the racy fit – it stays in place, and that’s all you can ask for. Inside, the seams are soft and flat stitched, so there’s almost zero chance of chafing, and the rear boasts three standard-sized pockets complete with a fourth zipped security pocket that has a liner on the inside to provide a barrier between your sweaty back and your valuables. There are also two reflective strips on the rearsides for added visibility if you happen to stay out late into a summer evening.
The ‘houndstooth’ design we have here also looks good too – vibrant colours in a semi-retro look that still manages to appear modern; I like something that makes a bit of a statement without resorting to flouro colours. If that’s not to your liking, Madison offer a range of colours, including two camo designs.
It’s hard to pick out any faults so far, but if pushed I’m not a fan of the grippy silicone band around the outer edge of laser-cut arm, which although effective at maintaining the jersey’s position, is uncomfortable if you happen to have hairs on your arms. I have more than a few, and this is the first jersey I’ve tested that’s made me seriously think about following Sir Bradley Wiggins’ lead to shave my arms, such is the ferocity at which the gripper pulls at them.
What niggles is that I’m convinced Madison could use something more textured or simply rely on the natural elasticity of the Lycra and underarm mesh on its own. However, it’s one black mark in an otherwise excellent race-cut jersey, which although lightweight is resilient to washing and comes in at a respectable £69.99 asking price.
Conclusion
Barring the at-times uncomfortable arm gripper bands (this could have less of an impact on others, naturally) the Madison Premio jersey is a real winner if you’re after a quality, stylish race-cut summer jersey without breaking the bank.
Pros
Great fit and cut
Stylish looks
Lightweight
Quality details on the whole
Cons
Uncomfortable arm gripper (if you have hairy arms)
