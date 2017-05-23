The Madison RoadRace Premio proves you don’t have to spend top dollar for a summer jersey which balances both style and performance, but the arm grippers stop it from scoring top marks.

The Premio jersey is from Madison’s RoadRace collection so the cut is snug. That said, this ‘pro rider developed’ jersey isn’t as restrictive as you may think. There’s no billowing or creases around the body, while even my wide shoulders don’t cause any pulling or restrictions across the chest.

While the main body is made of what Madison call ‘the finest Italian Lycra’, the side panels and under arms are fashioned of laser-holed mesh for additional cooling. That said, the Lycra itself is excellent at wicking away moisture on its own, but when the sun really beats down you can be assured the mesh panels will also do their job too.