Stolen Goat Men’s Core Jersey - review - Road Cycling UK

Share

Jerseys

Stolen Goat Men’s Core Jersey – review

Classic looks and a great fit at an affordable price

Brand new for spring-summer 2017, Stolen Goat’s Men’s Core jersey delivers a classic look with a contemporary fit. It includes all the basic features you need from a jersey, but at a keener price – £60 to be exact. Made in Belgium, by the same manufacturer that makes a lot of pro kit, Stolen Goat have delivered with the Core jersey.

As soon as I put it on, the fit was good – it’s quite a lean cut and the mid-length, aero-style ‘raw’ cut sleeves hug and hold the arms perfectly. The main body of the jersey is also really well designed, with a good on-bike fit and little bunching of the zip when riding on the drops or in a tucked position.

The Stolen Goat Core jersey is a simple but stylish piece

  • Specification

  • Price: £60.00
  • Sizes: S-XXXL
  • Colours: Red; black; blue; orange
  • Website: Stolen Goat

The material used on the Stolen Goat Core jersey isn’t a named or even in-house branded fabric, but has enough four-way stretch to it and ensures the fit is up to standard.  This four-way stretch also helps maintain comfort by being non-restrictive for longer periods spent in the saddle.

The jersey is made from two fabrics, with the front and back panels featuring perforated holes – in fact, it’s nearly see through – while the material used on the sides and arms is more of a lycra style, explaining the form-hugging fit.

At the back is the standard composition of three rear pockets – all of which held items well, and kept things nicely stowed away thanks to their elasticated top – and a fourth, zipped and water-resistant pocket.

It may be fairly standard now but you cannot overstate the importance of that fourth pocket, which is still neglected by some brands. It adds some security but also keeps valuables dry in damp or muggy conditions.

Out back you get three open pockets, plus a fourth zipped pocket

Finally, the full-length zipper is useful for hotter days, allowing you to fully vent the jersey. It’s also got a tidy little cam-lock and feels robust. There is also a cover for the zipper to stop any chance of rubbing on your chin or beard – this worked well for me.

All the seams are double or triple-stitched, ensuring the jerseys holds together well, despite its low weight and thin material construction.

Stolen Goat Core jersey - review (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
Stolen Goat Core jersey - review (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
Stolen Goat Core jersey - review (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)

Conclusion

The Stolen Goat Men’s Core jersey is a fantastic piece for regular use. It performed well from the get-go and I had no niggles or issues with it throughout testing. The block colourways (red, black, blue, orange) on offer are simple but stylish, and work well together with the understated graphics and logo. All in all, Stolen Goat’s Core jersey offers a level of fit (there’s also a women’s-specific cut) and performance you would normally expect to pay more than £60 for.

Pros

  • Great fit
  • Range of simple but stylish colours

Cons

  • Nothing at this price point

Stolen Goat Core jersey - review (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
Stolen Goat Core jersey - review (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
Stolen Goat Core jersey - review (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
Stolen Goat Core jersey - review (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
Stolen Goat Core jersey - review (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
Stolen Goat Core jersey - review (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)

Share

Topics:

Stolen Goat

Related Articles

Legwear

Stolen Goat Orkaan Weatherproof Bib Shorts - review

Excellent waterproofing on shorts which perform best on wetter, cooler days

Stolen Goat Orkaan Weatherproof Bib Shorts - review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production