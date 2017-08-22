Stolen Goat Men’s Core Jersey - review - Road Cycling UK

Classic looks and a great fit at an affordable price
Brand new for spring-summer 2017, Stolen Goat’s Men’s Core jersey delivers a classic look with a contemporary fit. It includes all the basic features you need from a jersey, but at a keener price – £60 to be exact. Made in Belgium, by the same manufacturer that makes a lot of pro kit, Stolen Goat have delivered with the Core jersey.
As soon as I put it on, the fit was good – it’s quite a lean cut and the mid-length, aero-style ‘raw’ cut sleeves hug and hold the arms perfectly. The main body of the jersey is also really well designed, with a good on-bike fit and little bunching of the zip when riding on the drops or in a tucked position.
The material used on the Stolen Goat Core jersey isn’t a named or even in-house branded fabric, but has enough four-way stretch to it and ensures the fit is up to standard. This four-way stretch also helps maintain comfort by being non-restrictive for longer periods spent in the saddle.
The jersey is made from two fabrics, with the front and back panels featuring perforated holes – in fact, it’s nearly see through – while the material used on the sides and arms is more of a lycra style, explaining the form-hugging fit.
At the back is the standard composition of three rear pockets – all of which held items well, and kept things nicely stowed away thanks to their elasticated top – and a fourth, zipped and water-resistant pocket.
It may be fairly standard now but you cannot overstate the importance of that fourth pocket, which is still neglected by some brands. It adds some security but also keeps valuables dry in damp or muggy conditions.
Finally, the full-length zipper is useful for hotter days, allowing you to fully vent the jersey. It’s also got a tidy little cam-lock and feels robust. There is also a cover for the zipper to stop any chance of rubbing on your chin or beard – this worked well for me.
All the seams are double or triple-stitched, ensuring the jerseys holds together well, despite its low weight and thin material construction.
Conclusion
The Stolen Goat Men’s Core jersey is a fantastic piece for regular use. It performed well from the get-go and I had no niggles or issues with it throughout testing. The block colourways (red, black, blue, orange) on offer are simple but stylish, and work well together with the understated graphics and logo. All in all, Stolen Goat’s Core jersey offers a level of fit (there’s also a women’s-specific cut) and performance you would normally expect to pay more than £60 for.
Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.
Share