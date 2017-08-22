Stolen Goat Men’s Core Jersey - review - Road Cycling UK

At the back is the standard composition of three rear pockets – all of which held items well, and kept things nicely stowed away thanks to their elasticated top – and a fourth, zipped and water-resistant pocket.

It may be fairly standard now but you cannot overstate the importance of that fourth pocket, which is still neglected by some brands. It adds some security but also keeps valuables dry in damp or muggy conditions.

Finally, the full-length zipper is useful for hotter days, allowing you to fully vent the jersey. It’s also got a tidy little cam-lock and feels robust. There is also a cover for the zipper to stop any chance of rubbing on your chin or beard – this worked well for me.

All the seams are double or triple-stitched, ensuring the jerseys holds together well, despite its low weight and thin material construction.