Stolen Goat Orkaan Weatherproof Bib Shorts - review - Road Cycling UK

Stolen Goat Orkaan Weatherproof Bib Shorts – review

Excellent waterproofing on shorts which perform best on wetter, cooler days

Stolen Goat claim the Orkaan Weatherproof Bib Shorts will ‘quickly become your go-to bib shorts – regardless of the weather’, offering waterproof, wind resistant and breathable fabric. They are a good bib short, that we agree with after a testing them for ourselves, but are more for cooler to milder weather, or those longer, damper days in the saddle.

The Orkaan Weatherproof Bib Shorts boast an excellent fit and the Tempest fabric works surprisingly well, even in warmer weather, but only to a point – anything above 15C and it gets too warm under moderate or hard efforts.

But add some cool winds or rain to your ride, and the shorts just shed water and keep that breeze under control effectively.

Stolen Goat’s Orkaan Weatherproof Bib Shorts boast a Roubaix lining and waterproof, weatherproof fabric

  • Specification

  • Price: £115.00
  • Sizes: S-XXL
  • Size tested: M
  • Website: Stolen Goat

The shorts feature an interior Roubaix lining, which helps with temperature regulation, but it was the Orkaans’ ability to bead water that really impressed me.

Unless things become utterly torrential, the water will just roll off, and even in the worst conditions they retained warmth at the very least.

At the heart of the Orkaans, meanwhile, is the chamois pad that felt oddly familiar – and looks identical to the Maratona shorts we recently tested: a sponge cell structure, that though it felt quite high initially offered superb comfort and a one-piece shape to reduce chafing.

A good pair of bib shorts is nothing without a good pad, and the Orkaan Weatherproof bib shorts remained comfortable on long rides, while the anti-bacterial pad also dried out quickly after washing.

The fit, in the medium size tested, was comfortable and a tiny bit less fitted than other brands I have tested.

It leans more to performance – and though OK off the bike, feel best when out riding, and the leg grippers were particularly impressive. They are a good length, and keep the shorts in place when riding.

The elasticated band on the cuffs of the shorts is also the only flash of design noticeable on the bike.

They are simple, with classic, under-stated looks which will pair them well with almost all other kit, with only a light grey ‘SG’ and goat logo on the cuffs. It seems quite rare to get pain black riding shorts these days, and these were a welcome alternative to that trend.

Elsewhere, the straps offer a good, wide fit and stayed in place efficiently while out riding, and the back has a doubled panel area to add protection against wheel spray.

The shoulder straps and uppers also retain the Roubaix fabric found throughout the shorts.

The minimalist design masks excellent comfort and performance, particularly on colder, wetter rides

Out riding, the shorts are great – just doing their job, with no fuss. I like it when I don’t notice shorts, and these did that.

They are definitely more year-round, graft shorts, and not for abroad in hot climates – or those couple of weeks in England when it gets decent.

Conclusion

The Stolen Goat Orkaan Weatherproof Bib Shorts are a pair of shorts for days when the weather looks questionable and you need all the help you can get.

They offer good performance for the price, and are versatile and durable enough to give you confidence these will last a long time. The waterproofing in particular is excellent – though the shorts do get a little too hot in warmer conditions.

Pros

  • Comfortable Roubaix lining and chamois pad
  • Good price for the performance
  • Excellent water-proofing, beading water away with little fuss

Cons

  • Despite their billing as all-rounders, the shorts get too hot in temperatures above 15C
Stolen Goat Orkaan weatherproof bib shorts (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
Stolen Goat Orkaan weatherproof bib shorts (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
Stolen Goat Orkaan weatherproof bib shorts (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
Stolen Goat Orkaan weatherproof bib shorts (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)

