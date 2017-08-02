Stolen Goat Orkaan Weatherproof Bib Shorts - review - Road Cycling UK

Stolen Goat claim the Orkaan Weatherproof Bib Shorts will ‘quickly become your go-to bib shorts – regardless of the weather’, offering waterproof, wind resistant and breathable fabric. They are a good bib short, that we agree with after a testing them for ourselves, but are more for cooler to milder weather, or those longer, damper days in the saddle.

The Orkaan Weatherproof Bib Shorts boast an excellent fit and the Tempest fabric works surprisingly well, even in warmer weather, but only to a point – anything above 15C and it gets too warm under moderate or hard efforts.

But add some cool winds or rain to your ride, and the shorts just shed water and keep that breeze under control effectively.