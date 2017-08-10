Kalf Flux Chevron bib shorts - review - Road Cycling UK

When it comes to bib shorts, our experience tells us that you tend to pay for what you get. The greater the cost, the higher the quality you tend to see, and given that bib shorts are a key component of comfortable riding, it’s one of the first places we’d spend our hard-earned cash.

That said, there are great value deals to be had, and Kalf’s Flux Chevron bib shorts certainly fit the bill, performing well above the £84.99 price tag.

Central to the shorts is the chamois – an ‘Elastic Interface Flux’ pad – which is both relatively wide and well-cushioned for comfort. It makes use of a high-density foam without adding too much thickness to the construction, which means that it’s able to distribute pressure well.