Kalf Flux Chevron jersey - review - Road Cycling UK

Kalf is a new brand to the cycling clothing market, having only launched in April, but the Flux Chevron jersey sets out to challenge the likes of more established boutique brands with this performance-cut jersey – and it’s a cracking piece of kit.

At its heart is a lycra construction that allows the jersey to hug the body, with just enough flexibility to allow easy breathing even when under duress.

Interestingly, where some closer-fitting jerseys can feel tight, bordering on the uncomfortable, there’s no sense of that in this medium size, a testament to the natural give in the fabric. The clean lines are accentuated by the soft flat stitching inside, which also helps with maximising comfort with the seams up against the skin.