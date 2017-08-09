Kalf Flux Chevron jersey - review - Road Cycling UK

Kalf Flux Chevron jersey – review

Kalf may be a new brand but the Flux Chevron jersey is an impressive piece of kit

Kalf is a new brand to the cycling clothing market, having only launched in April, but the Flux Chevron jersey sets out to challenge the likes of more established boutique brands with this performance-cut jersey – and it’s a cracking piece of kit.

At its heart is a lycra construction that allows the jersey to hug the body, with just enough flexibility to allow easy breathing even when under duress.

Interestingly, where some closer-fitting jerseys can feel tight, bordering on the uncomfortable, there’s no sense of that in this medium size, a testament to the natural give in the fabric. The clean lines are accentuated by the soft flat stitching inside, which also helps with maximising comfort with the seams up against the skin.

The Flux is Kalf’s short sleeve summer jersey

  • Specification

  • Price: £64.99
  • Sizes: XS-XXL
  • Size tested: M
  • Colours: Chevron
  • Website: Kalf
  • Retailer: Evans Cycles

Under the arms there are laser-cut panels for ventilation, which helps with keeping you cool in warm summer temperatures, in tandem with the light fabric in the torso.

In fact, thanks to the very close fit, moisture wicking is excellent, with the cooling nature of breezes really effective as a result.

That makes it perfect for intensive riding, with a cut at the sleeves, neckline and hem that’s perfect for summer riding in a relatively aero position on the bike.

The back is fortified by a little extra length, complete with an elasticated, textured gripper (in a pink chevron design), while the front pulls up slightly shorter than most, which helps keep fabric bunching down to a minimum.

There’s enough of a svelte fit in the sleeves that grippers aren’t required, and that means any concerns about rubbing from any silicone patches are completely unfounded. It also means it’s a surprisingly comfortable long distance jersey too.

There’s plenty of convenience as well. While the pockets aren’t the largest, there are three for decent capacity, with an additional zipped security pocket (non-lined), that has some reflective banding around the opening.

Mesh inserts under the arms help with ventilation, while the slim-cut sleeves sit close to the arm without the need for silicone grippers

It supplements a bold, reflective logo that’s subliminal during the day, adding an air of quality to the overall design, which is eminently stylish with its chevron pattern and small flashes of fluorescent coral colour. If that’s not your cup of tea, there are black and ‘aurora’ options, as well as a women’s version.

And, despite the competitive price tag (for a performance-led jersey) at £64.99, quality has also proven itself to be impressive too. The full-length front zip and security zip is easily to pull on the move, while it’s resilient to the general wear-and-tear a jersey tends to go through. It washes through well without any need for special treatment.

Out back you’ll find three rear pockets, plus a zipped pocket for valuables

Conclusion

For a race-cut jersey, £64.99 these days represents very good value. Kalf may be newcomers but the brand hasn’t taken any shortcuts in terms of quality, with the Flux a jersey which is very well suited to warm summer riding while also looking great.

Pros

  • Top performance in warm weather
  • Comfortable non-grippered sleeves
  • Eye-catching design
  • Good value for money

Cons

  • Nothing of note

Kalf Flux Chevron jersey (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Kalf Flux Chevron jersey (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Kalf Flux Chevron jersey (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Kalf Flux Chevron jersey (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Kalf Flux Chevron jersey (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Kalf Flux Chevron jersey (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Kalf Flux Chevron jersey (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Kalf Flux Chevron jersey (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Kalf Flux Chevron jersey (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

